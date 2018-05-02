Jacob Defeo of Vernon U15 Sky Black tips the ball over the net in the Volleyball BC Championships at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford last weekend. (Photo Submitted)

Sky Black boys bag bronze

Volleyball BC championships in Abbotsford

The Vernon U15 Sky Black Boys won the Tier 1, Division 1 bronze medal at the Volleyball BC Championships at the Tradex Centre in Abbotsford last weekend.

Vernon swept the Prince George Kodiaks 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) in the third-place set. The Kodiaks had defeated Sky Black in the Super Series two weeks earlier.

“Our goal was to finish top-three,” said Vernon co-coach Karen Bedard. “We had a tight match with them a couple of weeks before so knew that it would be tough. The boys can hold their heads high. They played hard and didn’t give up, and that is all we asked of them. They’re a talented group of Grade 9 boys and it’s hard to believe at times that most of them are still 14 and playing great calibre ball.”

Air Attack Gold of Richmond, who won the provincials, knocked out Vernon 2-1 (11-25, 25-22, 18-16) in the semifinals. The third game had Sky Black down 9-3 until Carter Vanderleest rang up six winning serves to level the score.

“They were down but then knew they’d have to get pumped up for the bronze match,” said co-coach Richard Bedard. “Coming third is still a big deal. And it was great that Jacob (Defeo) got an all-star. It was well deserved. He played with great intensity.” said co-coach Richard Bedard.

On the first day, Vernon finished second in their pool by defeating Sonic of Vancouver 25-9, 25-9, Orangemen of Abbotsford 28-26, 22-25, 15-10 and losing a set to Apex Ignite of East Vancouver 25-18, 16-25, 6-15.

Vernon took their opening playoff match 25-23, 25-13 over Seaside Six Pack of White Rock and then bounced the ISBA Barn Owls of Kelowna 25-19, 25-11 in the round of eight.

The rest of the Sky Black roster: Jake Bartels, Ronan Bedard, Blake deLange, Joshua Hall, Taylor Hoekstra, Tyden Louis, Thomas Pain, Carter Scott, Levi Vanderdeen and Cody Wessels.

