The Vernon Sky Volleyball Club won the B.C. U17 girls Div. 2 championship in Richmond, beating Nanaimo 2-1 in the final. Team members include (back row, from left) Sorcha Pasco, Nadia Smith, Victoria Schneider, Maisa Orosz (co-captain), Paige Noakes, Gabby Triggs (co-captain), Coach Troy Lorenson. Bottom row (from left): Shaylee Hunter, Bree Vanderleest, Sydney Fillion, Megan Sherwood, Jaide Vanderleest. Front: Emily Sorochuk.

Sky reaches provincial pinnacle

Vernon volleyball club wins B.C. U17 girls Div. 2 championship in Richmond

The goal going into the B.C. Division 2 Provincial Club Volleyball Championships for Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club U17 girls squad was a medal at the Richmond Oval.

They won the big one.

Troy Lorenson’s Sky girls defeated the Nanaimo Mariners 26-24, 22-25, 15-9 in a repeat of the 2017 final. The gold medal match was played after a lengthy delay at 9 p.m. Saturday, and in front of a packed bleachers with Sky teams and their parents.

“The team set a goal to medal at provincials, and I am so proud of the work they put in to make it happen,” said Lorenson. “This year’s team is not a physically dominant team, but we make up for our lack of size with heart and teamwork.

“They never give up on a ball or each other.”

Sky won all four of their pool play matches on Friday – defeating the Focus, Apex, I Dig It, and South Cowichan clubs. They did not drop a set, and finished the day 8-0, giving them a bye into the semi-finals.

On Saturday afternoon they met T2 of Kelowna, and came out with a hard-won, comeback victory after dropping the first set. They prevailed 18-25, 25-22 and 15-11.

The gold medal match was played after a lengthy delay at 9:00 at night. Despite the time, the bleachers were packed with other Sky teams and parents. The opponent was the Mariners from Nanaimo (a repeat of the 2017 Provincial final). The match went to an exciting third set, and Sky pulled it out in front of their boisterous crowd. Scores were 26-24, 22-25, 15-9.

“The team set a goal to medal at Provincials, and I am so proud of the work they put in to make it happen. This years team is not a physically dominant team, but we make up for our lack of size with heart and teamwork. They never give up on a ball, or each other.”

Members of the team include co-captains Gabby Triggs and Maisa Orosz, Sorcha Pasco, Nadia Smith, Victoria Schneider, Paige Noakes, Shaylee Hunter, Bree Vanderleest, Sydney Fillion, Megan Sherwood, Jaide Vanderleest and Emily Sorochuk.

Previous story
NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake levels stay steady but snowpack is growing: officials

Whether or not the tributaries and creeks flood depends on how suddenly the snowpack begins to melt,

Okanagan realtors add voices to anti-speculation tax coalition

This speculation tax is likely to harm the very people the government is trying to protect

More than 70 guns seized in Spall

RCMP seizure from North Okanagan home follows report of shots fired

Vernon titles a contradiction: mayor

Vernon was named ninth most dangerous, 18th most romantic and a top honeymoon spot over six months

Sky reaches provincial pinnacle

Vernon volleyball club wins B.C. U17 girls Div. 2 championship in Richmond

Sunshine and above-average temperatures all week

We can expect to enjoy this warm sunshine all week long

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

Toronto songstress shares indie vibes with Okanagan

Emma Cook will rock Penticton’s The Elite April 28 before she hits Vernon’s Record City April 29

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Student produces gun at Princeton Secondary School

Starter pistol confiscated, RCMP are investigating

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Blind Bay shooter changes story about accomplice

Jordan Barnes tells the court he was sole person responsible for death of Nicholas Larsen

Most Read

  • NHL playoffs weekly roundup

    Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

  • Sky reaches provincial pinnacle

    Vernon volleyball club wins B.C. U17 girls Div. 2 championship in Richmond