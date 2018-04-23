Sky reaches provincial pinnacle

The Vernon Sky Volleyball Club won the B.C. U17 girls Div. 2 championship in Richmond, beating Nanaimo 2-1 in the final. Team members include (back row, from left) Sorcha Pasco, Nadia Smith, Victoria Schneider, Maisa Orosz (co-captain), Paige Noakes, Gabby Triggs (co-captain), Coach Troy Lorenson. Bottom row (from left): Shaylee Hunter, Bree Vanderleest, Sydney Fillion, Megan Sherwood, Jaide Vanderleest. Front: Emily Sorochuk.

The goal going into the B.C. Division 2 Provincial Club Volleyball Championships for Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club U17 girls squad was a medal at the Richmond Oval.

They won the big one.

Troy Lorenson’s Sky girls defeated the Nanaimo Mariners 26-24, 22-25, 15-9 in a repeat of the 2017 final. The gold medal match was played after a lengthy delay at 9 p.m. Saturday, and in front of a packed bleachers with Sky teams and their parents.

“The team set a goal to medal at provincials, and I am so proud of the work they put in to make it happen,” said Lorenson. “This year’s team is not a physically dominant team, but we make up for our lack of size with heart and teamwork.

“They never give up on a ball or each other.”

Sky won all four of their pool play matches on Friday – defeating the Focus, Apex, I Dig It, and South Cowichan clubs. They did not drop a set, and finished the day 8-0, giving them a bye into the semi-finals.

On Saturday afternoon they met T2 of Kelowna, and came out with a hard-won, comeback victory after dropping the first set. They prevailed 18-25, 25-22 and 15-11.

Members of the team include co-captains Gabby Triggs and Maisa Orosz, Sorcha Pasco, Nadia Smith, Victoria Schneider, Paige Noakes, Shaylee Hunter, Bree Vanderleest, Sydney Fillion, Megan Sherwood, Jaide Vanderleest and Emily Sorochuk.