Team Slattery, from left, Kim Slattery, Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones and Morganyne Eby. (Photo Submitted)

Slattery in Scotties playoff mix

Kim Slattery of Vernon was in the mix for a playoff berth despite losing 5-2 to Diane Gushaluk

Kim Slattery of Vernon was in the mix for a playoff berth despite losing 5-2 to Diane Gushaluk of New Westminster (Royal City) Thursday afternoon at the Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championships, presented by Best Western, in Victoria.

Slattery, who skips while throwing lead rocks for her young group of fourth Alyssa Kyllo, third Kelsi Jones and second Morgayne Eby, was tied for fourth at 2-2 in the eight-team affair. The rink qualified in Hope a few weeks ago. Gushaluk finished second in the B.C. Scotties last year.

Slattery, a sales rep at The Vernon Morning Star, opened by stopping Kayte Gyles of Cloverdale 8-7 Tuesday night and then falling 6-5 to Karla Thompson of Kamloops/Golden Ears Wednesday morning.

The Vernon ladies then rebounded big time by dispatching Randi Ludwar of Kelowna 9-4 Wednesday night, scoring three points in the fifth end and four more in the seventh.

Thompson outlasted Holly Donaldson of Victoria/Vancouver 10-7 Thursday afternoon and was atop the table at 4-0. Corryn Brown of Kamloops-New West and Kesa Van Osch of Nanaimo were 3-1. Slattery was joined at 2-2 by Van Osch.

Brown bounced Van Osch 8-1, while Gyles shaded Ludwar 5-4 in other Draw 4 games.

Team Slattery are coached by Mark Longworth, who left Thursday afternoon for the men’s playdowns which start Friday in Abbotsford.

The winner moves to the Canadian Scotties, Jan. 27-Feb, 4 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. The Canadian champion goes to the worlds,

There are 17 rinks chasing four berths in the belairdirect men’s provincials, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, in Parksville.

Most Read