This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Paris 2024 via AP)

This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Paris 2024 via AP)

Sleek and shiny torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go

The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources.

Paris organizers unveiled French designer Mathieu Lehanneur’s torch design Tuesday — part of a week of activities that mark the year-to-go countdown to the July 26 opening.

Organizers said 2,000 torches — five times fewer than for some previous editions of the Olympics — are being produced from recycled steel.

Each one weighs 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and is 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) tall.

Paris is using the same torch design for both the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Once lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, the flame will be transported by boat to the southern French city of Marseille.

The torch relay will start from there on May 8, with 10,000 torchbearers taking turns to carry it — the last of them lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FranceOlympicsPro sportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon junior lacrosse team claims bronze at B.C.’s

Just Posted

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager Dan Proulx (right) is again excited to announce that nominations are open for the 39th annual Business Excellence Awards, presented by Kal Tire. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon chamber looks to recognize business excellence

The Vernon Flying Club has rescheduled its Discover Aviation event at the Vernon Regional Airport to Saturday, Aug. 19. (Wayne Emde photo)
Previously grounded Vernon Flying Club event scheduled for new takeoff

Highland Meadows Farm at 587 Salmon River Road in Silver Creek hosts its Farm Stand Market on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. (Maria Otting photo)
Farm Gate Tour project to roll out in Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and Falkland

The North Okanagan Legends U15 lacrosse team won bronze at the provincial championships on Sunday, July 23. (North Okanagan Lacrosse Facebook)
Vernon junior lacrosse team claims bronze at B.C.’s