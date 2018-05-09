Soccer stars sport power in Vernon

B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament took place in Vernon over the weekend

Nearly 20 players converged in Vernon over the weekend for the B.C. Storm Power Soccer tournament.

The 15th annual event saw those with mobility issues using power chairs, complete with specialized bumpers, push an oversized soccer ball around the Vernon Secondary School gymnasium. It is the first time the event has come to Vernon, since being hosted by Penticton for the last 14 years.

See Power soccer stars head to Vernon

Players ranged in age from Coldstrean’s own 15-year-old Jacob Brayshaw, with his signature frizzy red hair, to a 71-year-old. Each has varying disabilities including muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, brain injuries and rheumatoid arthritis.

“It’s a great opportunity for youth and adults to socialize with others with the same interests and it gives them a chance to be very active and competitive in their sport,” said organizer Michelle McCullough, who is Brayshaw’s mom.

“It’s a great outlet, especially if you have a disability,” said Brayshaw. “You can blow off steam so you don’t lose your mind.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Jacob Brayshaw looks for teammates at the BC Storm Power Soccer Tournament at Vernon Secondary over the weekend. The tourney saw 19 players from across B.C. and Alberta compete this weekend when the tourney was held for the first time in Vernon. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vincent Galvani speeding through the field at the BC Storm Power Soccer Tournament at Vernon Secondary School on the weekend. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Previous story
Rachwalski kingpin in Vernon High Rollers
Next story
B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Just Posted

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

UPDATE: Westside Road re-opened

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road was closed for majority of the day

UPDATE: Flood threat evacuates Vernon hospice

North Okanagan Hospice Society patients transferred to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Vernon urged to be ready for floods

Warm temperatures couples with rain raises flood risk

Evacuation alert issued for Lumby properties

Village begins Emergency Operations Centre - Level 1 after freshet continues and Wednesday’s rainfall

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Soccer stars sport power in Vernon

B.C. Storm Power Soccer Tournament took place in Vernon over the weekend

Festival highlights Okanagan theatre

Theatre BC’s Okanagan Zone Festival comes to Vernon May 19-25

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

Most Read