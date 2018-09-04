Soccer United shut down Bosman in Kelowna

FILE — Gord McLaren of Penticton TC United controls the ball in front of Vernon Kal Tire’s Rob Hulstein in recent Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Soccer United of Kelowna definitely had Vernon Bosman Accounting’s number in a 5-0 whitewash in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Parkinson Field #16 in Kelowna.

Chris Newitt’s corner found Mike Bertoia, who placed a nice header over the keeper and just under the bar for the only goal of the first half.

Just 15 minutes into the second 45, man on a mission Scott Percival’s drive towards the net drew a foul, with Bertoia calmly potting his second from the resulting penalty kick.

A nice string of passes finally found Andrew Hughes at the far post inside the six-yard box. He pulled a “Chiang” by deking himself and the keeper many times before shooting and scoring. Coincidentally, United’s Chiang Lee subsequently pulled a “Chiang Chiang”, which is defined as a “Chiang” and then struck the post and not scoring. As the game continued to open up, both teams traded scoring chances with United striking once again. Brad Farrell’s offensive rush into the box allowed him to find a seam for a header into the net.

Copying Marlon Weidlich’s first-half offensive forays from the back line, Farrell’s rush up the field resulted in the final goal, as he cracked one bar-down from 30 yards out. Chris Depper made some great saves to earn his shutout. Soccer United improved to 8-5-1, tied with idle Mission Cleaners for fourth spot.

The accountants, who dipped to 2-12-1, created several chances in the first half but Depner made a lot of great saves. Soccer United dominated the final half while Bosman suffered from numerous injured players. Bosman Old Milwaukee Men of the Match were midfielders, Mark Sladen and Wes Vanderveen. Vanderveen also got a clean sheet for the first quarter of the game he was in net.

First-place Turn-Key Controls of Vernon face Kelowna Tree Brewing Monday night under the lights (8 p.m.) at Beasley Park in Lake Country, while Bosman tangles with the R&B Rented Mules of Kelowna at MacDonald Park (5:30) the same night.

In other Monday matches, second-place Brown Benefits of Kelowna go up against Penticton United, Soccer United meets Mabui Sushi of Kelowna and Mission takes on Brandt’s Creek Pub of Kelowna

Quarterfinal playoffs are scheduled to open the following Monday.

