Solid silver at Summer Games for Vernon tennis player

Leena Bennetto goes 5-1 in individual matches, helping B.C. to team silver at Niagara, Ont.

Vernon’s Leena Bennetto helped B.C. win silver in tennis at the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont. by going 5-1 in her individual matches. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Leena Bennetto went 5-1 in her individual matches as Team B.C. captured silver in tennis at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

B.C. narrowly lost team gold to Quebec in an epic final.

Bennetto, a six-time B.C. Junior champion, was selected as one of B.C.’s top four women and top four men tennis players to compete in the 19 and under team event.

Going unbeaten in her first five matches, her only loss came in the gold medal round to Quebec, who went undefeated during the week long tournament.

Bennetto, a highly ranked international junior, reached the semi-finals of a UTR Women’s Pro Circuit tournament in Mexico earlier this summer.

At last year’s U.S. Open in New York, she had the honour of receiving the Donnelly Award from tennis legend, Hall of Famer Billie Jean King.

Currently, Bennetto plays NCAA Div. 1 tennis for Princeton University in Princeton, NJ, where the Tigers are defending Ivy League champions. She will be returning to Princeton as a sophomore in September.

READ MORE: Vernon tennis star wins $10K scholarship from icon

READ MORE: Hankey hosts top doubles talent

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Summer GamesTennisVernon