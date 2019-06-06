South Okanagan Flames forward Cairo Rogers beats Vernon Tigers goalie Derek Pereboom for one of his four goals on the night as the Flames defeated the hometown Tigers 12-10 in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League action Wednesday. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

South Okanagan Flames continue season mastery of Vernon Tigers

Flames score twice in final minute to post 12-10 TOJLL win at Kal Tire Place

Only once in their history entering the 2019 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League season had the South Okanagan Flames beaten the Tigers in Vernon.

They doubled that output Wednesday night.

The Flames completed a regular season road sweep of the Tigers, scoring a 12-10 win at Kal Tire Place. South Okanagan went 2-0-1 in Vernon and are 4-0-1 against the defending champs with two meetings left, both at the Penticton Memorial Arena.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan Flames torch Vernon Tigers for 20

Jake Macleod’s powerplay goal at 19:07 of the third broke a 10-10 tie, and Fred Harbinson locked away the win with an empty net goal with 13 seconds remaining.

Cairo Rogers scored four times for the Flames, including three in the first period, and Alex Nimmo scored on the game’s first shot 20 seconds after the national anthem as the Flames led 5-4.

They extended the edge to 8-4 with three goals in the first five minutes of the second period before the Tigers roared back with four straight to make the game 8-8 heading into the third period.

Vernon took its only lead of the night two minutes into the final frame on an unassisted goal by Kaden Doughty, who had four markers in the game. Rogers tied the game at 7:49 of the period.

Macleod gave South Okanagan a 10-9 lead at 17:21 with the teams playing four-on-four when he picked up a loose ball that bounced over a Tigers defender in the Vernon zone, then put a shot through the legs of goalie Quintin Fisk.

Conor Webb tied the game with the goal of the night 44 seconds later, running down the left side then putting an over-the-shoulder shot into the top corner past a surprised Shaun Agostinho in the Flames goal.

Agostinho finished with 38 saves while Fisk and starter Derek Pereboom combined for 39 saves in goal for the Tigers. Fisk came in after the Flames made it 7-4 at the 4:33 mark of the second period.

South Okanagan (4-5-1) is now six points ahead of the Tigers (1-7-1) in the battle for second place, and home-floor advantage in the best-of-three league semifinal.

The Flames are seven points behind the front-running Kamloops Venom (8-1) who need only one point in their final five games to clinch first place and a bye into the league’s best-of-five final.

The Tigers, winless in six, host the Venom Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. Vernon visits the Flames Monday.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors beat Warriors 123-109 to take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Just Posted

Trio of accidents on Highway 97 delay traffic heading into Vernon

Three accidents were reported just before 8:30 a.m.

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Former Vernon Viper biking across Canada for mental health awareness

“I figured I’d turn the ride into something meaningful”

Vernon paddleboard event makes decade splash

Kalavida hosts SUP Jam & Demo Day

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Bear wounded by conservation service returned to B.C. subdivision and was killed

Officers first shot bear in May, but it ran into wooded area of Maple Ridge.

Summerland veterans were present at D-Day

Charlie Bernhardt and Dick Norris were part of historic Second World War event

Map tracks GPS-equipped bald eagles throughout B.C.

Residents are able to get a glimpse into the daily life of a bald eagle

Bravery above and beyond the call of duty by Okanagan man’s father

The late Lt. Archibald Eric James Sudbury helped storm France’s beaches on D-Day and more

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Most Read