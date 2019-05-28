Black Press - file photo

South Okanagan Flames handle Vernon Tigers

Junior Lacrosse: Flames score seven in third for 12-7 victory over defending champs

Last time they played, the South Okanagan Flames and Vernon Tigers combined for 34 goals in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play.

Things were different Monday in Penticton.

The hometown Flames scored seven times in the third period to pull away and defeat Vernon 12-7.

South Okanagan improved to 2-4-1 for five points, nine back of the front-running Kamloops Venom (7-1-0). The defending champion Tigers, winless in four, are 1-5-1 for three points.

The Flames are 2-0-1 against the Tigers this season.

Alex Nimmo led the home side with three goals and three assists as the Flames held period leads of 3-1 and 5-3. Carson Shortreed added 3+2 and Cairo Rogers scored a goal in each period. Ethan Konno had three assists.

Kaden Doughty, who had 12 points in the 17-17 draw against the Flames May 18 in Vernon, took over the league goal scoring league with three goals for the Tigers. Doughty has 19 goals on the year, one more than Armstrong’s Mykl Drabiuk of the Venom.

Jordy Barr returned after missing a number of games to work commitments, and scored a hat trick for the Tigers while Stephane Richard had the other goal.

Shaun Agostinho made 33 saves for the Flames to pick up the win in goal while Quintin Fisk had 27 saves for the Tigers.

The two teams meet again Saturday night in Vernon, 7:30 p.m., at Kal Tire Place.


