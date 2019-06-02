Vernon Tigers forward Jordy Barr (7) scores one of his goals on the night from his knees during the Tigers’ 20-13 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League loss to the South Okanagan Flames Saturday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

South Okanagan Flames torch Vernon Tigers for 20

Down 5-1 early, Flames’ offence explodes over final 50 minutes in 20-13 TOJLL road victory

Good thing for the South Okanagan Flames lacrosse games are longer than 10 minutes.

Down 5-1 just 9:05 into Saturday’s Thompson Okanagan Junior League game in Vernon, the Flames collectively woke up and scored 19 times over the final 50 minutes on their way to an impressive 20-13 road victory over the Tigers.

The two teams play again Wednesday in Vernon (7:30 p.m., Kal Tire Place), though South Okanagan will host the league-leading Kamloops Venom prior to that Monday evening (7:30 p.m., Penticton Memorial Arena).

READ ALSO: South Okanagan Flames handle Vernon Tigers

Vernon sniper Jordy Barr scored four times in the first nine minutes, helping Vernon build up a 5-1 lead but then the Flames’ Logan Cote answered back.

After pulling to within 5-2 on a Zander Torres powerplay goal, Cote scored three times on three shots in 38 seconds – believed to be a team record for fastest three goals – to tie the contest, and goals by Aiden Danby and Ethan Konno in the final 39 seconds of the period gave South Okanagan a 7-5 lead after 20 minutes.

The teams matched their first-period goal outputs in the middle frame, with the Flames taking a 14-10 lead into the dressing room. The Tigers had pulled to within a goal at 11-10 before South Okanagan scored three unanswered in the period’s final 2:13, and added another trifecta of goals in the first 10:41 of the final frame before Vernon replied.

Cote finished with five goals and six helpers for an 11-point night for the Flames (3-4-1). Torres had 4+4, Danby added 4+3, Chace Moog scored two shorthanded markers and added four assists while Carson Shortreed chipped in 2+3. The Flames scored four times with the man advantage.

Barr’s 6+3 night led the slumping defending champs (1-6-1, winless in five). Kaden Doughty added 2+5 while single goals went to Caden Colmorgen, Hayden Catt, Conor Webb, Kael Black and Ryan Sadorsky.

Shaun Agostinho made 26 saves to earn the win in net while Quintin Fisk and Derek Pereboom combined for 36 saves in the Tigers’ goal.

South Okanagan sits seven points back of the Venom (7-1-0) and are four points ahead of the Tigers. All three of South Okanagan’s wins have been against Vernon.

The regular season champion gets a bye to the final while the other two teams play a best-of-three semifinal.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Shamrocks move into first place; Vernon Tigers pick up first win

Just Posted

Vernon gears up for Rotary Ride 2019

The 6th annual event takes place Sunday June 9, starting at Kin Beach

Workshop to show residents how to make Armstrong demenita-friendly

“We’ll help people recognize when someone may be living with the disease”

Vernon students continue protesting, calling for climate action

This is the tenth protest the local group has organized in Vernon this year

Street lights affected by power outage, leads to multiple car accidents in Vernon

The first accident was reported at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 32nd Street just after 2 p.m.

Falkland eighth grade student to compete in 15th annual National Junor High Finals Rodeo

Zoey Hamming also recently earned a position on the B.C. National Junior High rodeo team

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Summerland businesses and newspaper have seen many changes

Advertisement was published in 1910 issue of the Summerland Review

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

Man treated for smoke inhalation after garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna fire department is calling the blaze accidental

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Most Read