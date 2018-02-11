Andi Naude, of Penticton, is an alumni of the Apex Freestyle Club competing at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. T-world/Taro Tampo

South Okanagan skier misses out on Olympic medal

Penticton skier stumbles on final run during 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

It was a heartbreaking finish for Penticton’s Andi Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

After making it to the super finals of the women’s moguls in the top spot, the 22-year-olds final run among the top six skiers saw her go off track.

On her medal run, Naude completed the back full off the first jump but then lost control on the moguls taking her off track around a gate and disqualifying her. Naude grabbed her head in disappointment as she came to a stop on the hill before continuing down to the next jump completing a back flip and skied down to the finish line where all she could do was shrug and hold her hands up.

Naude went into the final with a score of 78.78 in first place with Austrailia’s Britteny Cox in second (78.28) and France’e Perrine Laffont in third (77.86). That left Canadian teammate Justine Dufour-Lapointe in fourth, Jakarta Anthony (Australia) in fifth and Yulia Galysheva (Kazakstan) in the sixth spot.

Dufour-Lapointe, who won gold in Sochi, had strong execution of her jumps, an aggressive run and the fastest time down the hill in her medal run. For that she was put into the gold medal position with a score of 78.56 and three skiers to go. However, on the very next run Laffont laid down an even faster time on a similar run to Dufour-Lapointe. Judges scored her 78.65 pushing her into the gold medal spot. Galysheva, who went down the hill first in the final saw her score of 77.40. That held up for the bronze medal.

Dufour-Lapointe is the first Canadian woman to win a medal at the 2018 Olympics.

🇨🇦 GAME ON 🇨🇦 ••• Thanks @ramblingvagabond for the picture!

A post shared by Andi Naude (@andi_naude) on

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

