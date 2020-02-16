South teams battle in Vernon peewee final

South OK vs South Delta in A final of Coca Cola Classic; host Mustangs in D final at 9 a.m.

The Amy Myles Trophy will head south at the 49th annual Coca Cola Classic Vernon Winter Carnival Peewee Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

South Okanagan Peewee will face the South Delta Storm in Sunday’s A Final championship at 4:30 p.m. Both teams are 4-0.

South Okanagan beat the Yellowknife Wolfpack 6-4 in one championship semifinal Saturday while the Storm edged Lower Mainland rivals Coquitlam Chiefs 6-5 in the other semi.

The Wolfpack and Chiefs meet in the Alex Kuly B Division Final at 2 p.m.

The host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs meet the Merritt Centennials in the Mickey Ogasawara D Division Final at 9 a.m. Sunday. Both teams are 0-4. The Mustangs lost 5-4 to the Port Moody Pirates in the consolation semifinals Saturday. Tyson Moss scored the winner for the Pirates with 9:50 left in the third period.

Captain Hudson Kibblewhite scored twice for Vernon and added an assist on a goal by Ollie Reid. Oliver Murray had the other goal for Vernon in support of goalie Bryce Cormier.

Vernon fell 4-3 to South Delta, 8-4 to Yellowknife and 7-2 to Kamloops in the preliminary round.

The Kamloops Blazers thumped the Centennials 15-2 in the other consolation semi. Kamloops and Port Moody play for the Mickey McMahon C Division Trophy at 11:30 a.m.



