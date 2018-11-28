Sovereign Lake hosted annual Biathlon BC training camp

Racers return to Sovereign Lake for a regional race Dec. 15-16.

Biathlon BC held its annual on-snow camp at Silver Star and Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre Nov. 17 – 25.

Athletes from all over the province attended the camp, fine-tuning their ski and shooting technique as they prepare to start race season. Athletes were able to take advantage of the newly improved biathlon range at Sovereign Lake, which now includes 20 lanes, lights for night shooting, and plans for more upgrades.

With these improvements, the hope is that Sovereign Lake will be able to host larger biathlon competitions, as it’s often one of the only Nordic ski facilities to have early and late season snow.

The first event of the season for the BC Biathlon team will be the BC Cup race and Canada Winter Games trials in Whistler Dec. 6 – 9. Racers will then return to Sovereign Lake for a regional race Dec. 15-16.

