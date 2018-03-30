Sovereign Lake racers sparkle at B.C. finals

The Sovereign Lake Midget Girls race team, Snap, Krackle and Pop, consisting of Sierra Munroe (from left), Isabella Pighin and Camillie Hanry, take a breather after their relay race at the BC Cross-Country Skiing Championships. (Photo submitted)

Sovereign Lake race team had a great showing at the B.C. Cross-Country Skiing Championships, with many racers reaching the podium during the three-day event, and six team members winning season aggregate trophies for top provincial competitors.

Paige Latta and Ian Oliphant both earned first place in their Junior categories for their successes over the season, while Clara Hardy, in the Junior Girls, was awarded third place. Lucas Sadesky grabbed first for the overall rankings in Juvenille Boys, with Torin Andrews close behind in second.

Paul Hardy captured third place in his Masters age category.

While these accomplishments put the team in good stead as they prepare for the National Championships in Thunder Bay, the other exciting news is around Sovereign’s growing participation in competition, by skiers of all ages and abilities.

This year, Sovereign Lake was second in the standings for club points, calculated by participation in regional and provincial competition. At the B.C. Championships, there were more than 65 Sovereign skiers racing, resulting in great team spirit and participation levels in the relay event on the final day.

The relay teams, young and old, donned costumes, face paints, and smiles, and showed great form and attack on the course. Some of the more exciting races came from the younger teams.

The Speeding Minions, in the Pee Wee boys category, lived up to their name with the likes of Simon Heidt, Chase Pighin, and Kai Flanagan. The Pee Wee girls’ Sovereign Sweeties may have been sweet on the outside, but Emily Lane, Linnea Heidt, and Shala Flanagan showed strength and tenacity as they skied a tough course. Also in the Pee Wee girls, The Furiously Fast team of Jasmin Hanry, Ursula Bird and Eula Bird were exactly that – fast.

In the Midget boys category, The Megabots, of Pedar Ree, Parker Munroe and Evan Sadesky, did some mega- damage out on the course, while The Wooly Mammoths made a mammoth-ly big impression in their race. Camille Hanry, Sierra Munroe, and Isabella Pighin had a lot of Snap, Krackle, Pop during their relay in the Midget girls, while The Little Rippers of Eva Rosen, Carmen MacArthur and Kiara Pighin, really ripped up the race course.