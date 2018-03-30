The Sovereign Lake Midget Girls race team, Snap, Krackle and Pop, consisting of Sierra Munroe (from left), Isabella Pighin and Camillie Hanry, take a breather after their relay race at the BC Cross-Country Skiing Championships. (Photo submitted)

Sovereign Lake racers sparkle at B.C. finals

Six racers win season-ending aggregate honours

Sovereign Lake race team had a great showing at the B.C. Cross-Country Skiing Championships, with many racers reaching the podium during the three-day event, and six team members winning season aggregate trophies for top provincial competitors.

Paige Latta and Ian Oliphant both earned first place in their Junior categories for their successes over the season, while Clara Hardy, in the Junior Girls, was awarded third place. Lucas Sadesky grabbed first for the overall rankings in Juvenille Boys, with Torin Andrews close behind in second.

Paul Hardy captured third place in his Masters age category.

While these accomplishments put the team in good stead as they prepare for the National Championships in Thunder Bay, the other exciting news is around Sovereign’s growing participation in competition, by skiers of all ages and abilities.

This year, Sovereign Lake was second in the standings for club points, calculated by participation in regional and provincial competition. At the B.C. Championships, there were more than 65 Sovereign skiers racing, resulting in great team spirit and participation levels in the relay event on the final day.

The relay teams, young and old, donned costumes, face paints, and smiles, and showed great form and attack on the course. Some of the more exciting races came from the younger teams.

The Speeding Minions, in the Pee Wee boys category, lived up to their name with the likes of Simon Heidt, Chase Pighin, and Kai Flanagan. The Pee Wee girls’ Sovereign Sweeties may have been sweet on the outside, but Emily Lane, Linnea Heidt, and Shala Flanagan showed strength and tenacity as they skied a tough course. Also in the Pee Wee girls, The Furiously Fast team of Jasmin Hanry, Ursula Bird and Eula Bird were exactly that – fast.

In the Midget boys category, The Megabots, of Pedar Ree, Parker Munroe and Evan Sadesky, did some mega- damage out on the course, while The Wooly Mammoths made a mammoth-ly big impression in their race. Camille Hanry, Sierra Munroe, and Isabella Pighin had a lot of Snap, Krackle, Pop during their relay in the Midget girls, while The Little Rippers of Eva Rosen, Carmen MacArthur and Kiara Pighin, really ripped up the race course.

Previous story
Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Just Posted

Much gratitude and thanks

LETTER: Stroke survivor appreciates care, kindness and opportunties

Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

Affordable housing, child safety and dog poop

LETTERS: Vernon residents air their concerns on a variety of subjects

Child care concerns

LETTER: Vernon daycare owner urging change

Celebrating Your Vernon

Special supplement and new online addition share the stories that make this community great

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Okanagan Incorrectional: Dashboard

Interactive graphics and features and the information we couldn’t fit into the series

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Summerland mudslide threatens homes

Summerland declares state of local emergency for two homes

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

Most Read