Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Spain clinches Women’s World Cup title with 1-0 win over England

Olga Carmona’s first-half goal holds up for La Roja

Spain was celebrating its first Women’s World Cup trophy Sunday after an impressive display proved too much for England in a 1-0 victory for La Roja.

Olga Carmona scored in the first half of the final and Spain held on to cap the month-long tournament in Sydney.

Overcoming the turmoil that had surrounded the team, the victory made Spain the first team to hold the under-17, under-20 and senior world titles at the same time. Spain is the fifth winner in nine editions of the Women’s World Cup and joined Germany as the only two nations to win both the men’s and women’s titles.

At the final whistle the Spanish players piled on each other in front of their goal. They were still dancing on the field until the trophy presentations, where they kissed the trophy and raised their arms triumphantly as golden glitter fell from above.

“We’ve suffered a lot throughout the past 12 months but I think everything has a reason to be. This has made us a stronger team,” Carmona said. “And it’s really incredible. I don’t know just why Spain is the world champions, but I think that we deserved it.”

The Lionesses were trying to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since the men won it in 1966. The wait will go on.

“At first you feel like you failed with not winning,” England captain Millie Bright said. “I think in a couple of weeks and it settles, (we) will be really, really proud.”

