Spall golfer records rare albatross

Sieg Schreve had a pair of deuces during his round at the latest Spallumcheen Golf and Country Men’s Night play on July 28.

One of them included the rare golf shot known as an albatross, which is scoring three-under-par on one hole.

Schreve scored the rare deuce with his second shot on the par-5 eighth hole, measuring 542 yards from the back tees, or 514 yards from the middle whites.

Schreve was a runaway flight winner in the low gross category, as seen below.

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play July 21. The event drew 67 players competing for sleeves of ProV1 golf balls (first place), custom Spall golf gloves (second place) and socks for third place. Nine-hole winners received Titleist golf balls.

0-8 FLIGHT (21 players):

1st low gross: Sieg Schreve 65

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 72

3rd low gross: Frank Genaille 74

1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 67

2nd low net: Michael Lenoury 69 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Hayden Pasacreta 69

Best 9 holes net: Charlie Briskham

Deuces: Schreve (x2), Al Siewertsen, Dan Gardiner, Briskham, Randy Strang, Jeff Work

9-12 FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 78

2nd low gross: Bob Vedan 81

1st low net: Ron Harper 70

2nd low net: Gary Chamberlain 71

Best 9 holes net: Gary Gilchrist

Deuces: Guy Balaux, Vedan, Alf Head

13-15 FLIGHT (12 players):

1st low gross: Doug Jackson 82

1st low net: Clay Anderson 70

2nd low net: Goose 71

Best 9 holes net: Hagen Close

Deuces: Anderson

16+ FLIGHT (17 players):

1st low gross: James Charmichael 82

2nd low gross: Barry Russell 93 (R)

1st low net: Frank Marasco 71

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 73 (R)

Best 9 holes net: Stan Beaulieu

Deuces: Nope – again!

HBC Door Prize: Bruce Kerr

H&L Glass Balls: Head, Ron Epp

The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.



