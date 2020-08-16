Spall golfers sizzle

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play Aug. 11 are in.
The event drew 75 players competing for Antigua golf shirts (first place), custom Footjoy gloves (second place) and NXT balls for third place. Nine-hole winners received NXT golf balls.
0-8 FLIGHT (24 players):
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 73
3rd low gross: Don Helm 74
1st low net: Wayne Bell 66
2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 69
3rd low net: Colin Bissell 71 (Retrogression)
Best 9 holes net: Jeff Smith
Deuces: Smith, Zubot
9-12 FLIGHT (19 players):
1st low gross: Glen Fester 76
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 82
1st low net: Harry Bowker 70
2nd low net: Wayne Brown 72
Best 9 holes net: Riley Clark
Deuces: Clark
13-15 FLIGHT (13 players):
1st low gross: Art Heale 81
1st low net: Ronald Epp 68
2nd low net: Gord Fox 69
Best 9 holes net: Bruce Rasmussen
Deuces: None – again!
16+ FLIGHT (19 players):
1st low gross: Frank Marasco 85
2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 87
1st low net: Bob Collins 69
2nd low net: Angus Armstrong 71
Best 9 holes net: Cec Thorne
Deuces: Rob Greig, Tom Wild
HBC Door Prize: Murray Oakden
H&L Door Prize: Dave Hank, Rick Forrest
Kelly O’Bryan’s Door Prize: Dan Schulte
The club will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.
