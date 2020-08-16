Men’s Night goes every Tuesday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club with a chance to win prizes. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spall golfers sizzle

Countback needed to determine low gross winner in first flight

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play Aug. 11 are in.

The event drew 75 players competing for Antigua golf shirts (first place), custom Footjoy gloves (second place) and NXT balls for third place. Nine-hole winners received NXT golf balls.

0-8 FLIGHT (24 players):

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 73

3rd low gross: Don Helm 74

1st low net: Wayne Bell 66

2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 69

3rd low net: Colin Bissell 71 (Retrogression)

Best 9 holes net: Jeff Smith

Deuces: Smith, Zubot

9-12 FLIGHT (19 players):

1st low gross: Glen Fester 76

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 82

1st low net: Harry Bowker 70

2nd low net: Wayne Brown 72

Best 9 holes net: Riley Clark

Deuces: Clark

13-15 FLIGHT (13 players):

1st low gross: Art Heale 81

1st low net: Ronald Epp 68

2nd low net: Gord Fox 69

Best 9 holes net: Bruce Rasmussen

Deuces: None – again!

16+ FLIGHT (19 players):

1st low gross: Frank Marasco 85

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 87

1st low net: Bob Collins 69

2nd low net: Angus Armstrong 71

Best 9 holes net: Cec Thorne

Deuces: Rob Greig, Tom Wild

HBC Door Prize: Murray Oakden

H&L Door Prize: Dave Hank, Rick Forrest

Kelly O’Bryan’s Door Prize: Dan Schulte

The club will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Golf

