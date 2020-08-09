Men’s Night goes every Tuesday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club with a chance to win prizes. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spall golfers sizzle

Countback needed to determine low gross winner in first flight

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play Aug. 4. The event drew 60 players competing for Titleist hats (first place), Spall hats (second place) and Titleist balls for third place. Nine-hole winners received Titleist golf balls.

0-8 FLIGHT (18 players):

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71 (retrogession)

2nd low gross: Sieg Schreve 71

1st low net: Rod Tanner 70 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Haverty 70

3rd low net: Rick Forrest 71

Best 9 holes net: Geordan Van Gelder

Deuces: Schreve, Zubot, Van Gelder

9-12 FLIGHT (16 players):

1st low gross: Darold Zukowsky 79

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 81

1st low net: Tom Gordon 69

2nd low net: Joe McFadden 70

Best 9 holes net: Dan Schulte

Deuces: Gordon

13-15 FLIGHT (12 players):

1st low gross: Doug Jackson 82

1st low net: Brett Barefoot 70

2nd low net: Harry Bowker 71

Best 9 holes net: Hagen Klose

Deuces: None

16+ FLIGHT (14 players):

1st low gross: Stan Beaulieau 87

1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 70 (R)

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 70

Best 9 holes net: Barry Russell

Deuces: Siewertsen

HBC Door Prize: Rob Greig

H&L Door Prize: Doug Kuhn

Kelly O’Bryan’s Door Prize: Bruce Rasmussen

The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.


