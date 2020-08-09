Spall golfers sizzle

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Tuesday Men’s Night play Aug. 4. The event drew 60 players competing for Titleist hats (first place), Spall hats (second place) and Titleist balls for third place. Nine-hole winners received Titleist golf balls.
0-8 FLIGHT (18 players):
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71 (retrogession)
2nd low gross: Sieg Schreve 71
1st low net: Rod Tanner 70 (R)
2nd low net: Dave Haverty 70
3rd low net: Rick Forrest 71
Best 9 holes net: Geordan Van Gelder
Deuces: Schreve, Zubot, Van Gelder
9-12 FLIGHT (16 players):
1st low gross: Darold Zukowsky 79
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 81
1st low net: Tom Gordon 69
2nd low net: Joe McFadden 70
Best 9 holes net: Dan Schulte
Deuces: Gordon
13-15 FLIGHT (12 players):
1st low gross: Doug Jackson 82
1st low net: Brett Barefoot 70
2nd low net: Harry Bowker 71
Best 9 holes net: Hagen Klose
Deuces: None
16+ FLIGHT (14 players):
1st low gross: Stan Beaulieau 87
1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 70 (R)
2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 70
Best 9 holes net: Barry Russell
Deuces: Siewertsen
HBC Door Prize: Rob Greig
H&L Door Prize: Doug Kuhn
Kelly O’Bryan’s Door Prize: Bruce Rasmussen
The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.