The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s Senior Men’s Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Club’s senior men’s night play begins

Rounds played every Thursday

Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club has kicked off its weekly senior men’s day event.

The results include:

FLIGHT 0-7

Low gross: J.P. Duranleau 70

1st low net: Garney Howard 66

2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 68

3rd low net: Dave Bissell 71 (Retrogression)

Deuces: Bob Vedan (#17), Fred Feduk (#s 12, 15), Howard (#12)

FLIGHT 8-12

Low gross: Al Graydon 77

1st low net: Phil Carroll 68

2nd low net: Ken Knight 69

3rd low net: Gord Holm 70 (R)

Deuces: Clay Anderson (#12), Alf Head (#7), Tom Gordon (#17), Randy Hoffman (#3), Gord Holm (#15)

FLIGHT 13-17

Low gross: Dave Mehner 83 (R)

1st low net: Doug Jackson 70

2nd low net: Bob Collins 70 (R)

3rd low net: Mark Dearing 71 (R)

Deuces: Brian McPherson (#17), Mark Dearing (#17), Mehner (#12), Russ Brown (#12), Chris Welt (#17)

FLIGHT 18+

Low gross: Brent Przybille 91

1st low net: Greg Graff 67

2nd low net: Mike Carroll 72

3rd low net: Tony Haigh 73

Deuces: Carroll (#17)

