Spallumcheen Golf Club’s senior men’s night play begins

Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club has kicked off its weekly senior men’s day event.
The results include:
FLIGHT 0-7
Low gross: J.P. Duranleau 70
1st low net: Garney Howard 66
2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 68
3rd low net: Dave Bissell 71 (Retrogression)
Deuces: Bob Vedan (#17), Fred Feduk (#s 12, 15), Howard (#12)
FLIGHT 8-12
Low gross: Al Graydon 77
1st low net: Phil Carroll 68
2nd low net: Ken Knight 69
3rd low net: Gord Holm 70 (R)
Deuces: Clay Anderson (#12), Alf Head (#7), Tom Gordon (#17), Randy Hoffman (#3), Gord Holm (#15)
FLIGHT 13-17
Low gross: Dave Mehner 83 (R)
1st low net: Doug Jackson 70
2nd low net: Bob Collins 70 (R)
3rd low net: Mark Dearing 71 (R)
Deuces: Brian McPherson (#17), Mark Dearing (#17), Mehner (#12), Russ Brown (#12), Chris Welt (#17)
FLIGHT 18+
Low gross: Brent Przybille 91
1st low net: Greg Graff 67
2nd low net: Mike Carroll 72
3rd low net: Tony Haigh 73
Deuces: Carroll (#17)
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.