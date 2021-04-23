The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course begins men’s night

75 players on hand for first weekly competition of new season

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from April 20. Total of 85 players.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 70

1st low net: Don Helm 67

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 73

2nd low net: Frank Genaille 69

3rd low gross: Paul Reid 75

3rd low net: Darcy Smith 71

Best net 9: Darryl Zubot 34

Deuce: Nolan, Reid ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Harper 78

1st low net: Art Heale 69

2nd low gross: Bob Smith 81 (Retrogression)

2nd low net: Gord Holm 70

3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 82 (R)

3rd low net: Dave Hoyte 73 (R)

Best net 9: Glen Fester

Deuce: Holm ($60)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Don Jones 84

1st low net: Clay Anderson 73

2nd low gross: Rodger Bergen 88

2nd low net: Harry Bowker 75 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Ronald Epp 32

Deuce: Gord Fox ($40)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Angus Armstrong 84

1st low net: Glen Guest 68

2nd low gross: Russell Brown 89

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 72

3rd low gross: Barry Russell 83

3rd low net: Stan Beaulieu 75 (R)

Best net 9: Bob Collins 35

Deuce: Dave Hank, Bruce Baldwin ($40 each)


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murray makes 31 saves as visiting Senators blank Canucks 3-0

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP volunteers conducting marine vessel pre-checks at Paddlewheel Park in 2020. (City of Vernon)
Vernon volunteers are ‘awe-inspiring’: Mayor

City, mayor celebrate volunteers in National Volunteer Week

Waterfront owners on Kalamalka Lake might want to check their docks, as one was spotted floating around the Oyama end of the lake Thursday, April 22. (Nick Clements photo)
‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in Vernon or Lake Country

Wooden structure spotted at south end of Kalamalka Lake

A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)
Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at two people outside a downtown business Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Contributed)
Man who brandished firearm in downtown Vernon sought by police

Video surveillance image shows man pointing what investigators believe to be a handgun April 10

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

BC Wildfire Service
Small wildfire ignites in the Shuswap

The blaze is about 10 km east of the Squilax Bridge

Gavel (Courtesy photo)
EDITORIAL: High marks for Canada’s democratic process

Accusations of widespread corruption do not hold up

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will issue an apology for Canada’s treatment of Itaian-Canadians during the Second World War. (CPAC)
COLUMN: Apologizing for an uncomfortable wartime decision

Canada’s government will apologize for its treatment of Italian-Canadians during the Second World War

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RauDZ pop-up patio located on Pandosy Street in front of The Okanagan Table. (Contributed: Audrey Surrao)
Kelowna restaurant gets creative to adjust to new health orders

The owners of RauDZ Regional Table open ‘pop-up patio’ to adjust to health order banning indoor dining

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Most Read