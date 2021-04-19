Spallumcheen Golf Course begins men’s night

75 players on hand for first weekly competition of new season

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course kicked off its annual men’s night weekly competition Tuesday, April 13, with 75 players taking part.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Don Helm 72

1st low net: Jim Pepper 72 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Jean Paul Duranleau 75 (R)

2nd low net: Garney Howard 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 75 (R)

3rd low net: Sean Storteboom 75

Best net 9: Dave Schneider 34

Deuce: Ric Bernard, Duranleau, Chris Jahnig ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Brian Osachoff 79

1st low net: Bryan Cook 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 80 (R)

2nd low net: Guy Balaux (71

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 81 (R)

3rd low net: Glen Fester 72

Best net 9: Bob Smith 35

Deuce: Balaux ($50)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Riley Clark 82

1st low net: Ron Harper 70

2nd low gross: Gord Fox 86

2nd low net: Bob Shannon 73

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Murray Oakden 33

Deuce: Harper ($45)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Hank 91

1st low net: Bob Coupland 70

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 92 (R)

2nd low net: Bruce Baldwin 75

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Gord Isobe 35

Deuce: None



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard