Spallumcheen Golf Course begins men’s night

Spallumcheen Golf Course kicked off its annual men’s night weekly competition Tuesday, April 13, with 75 players taking part.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Don Helm 72
1st low net: Jim Pepper 72 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Jean Paul Duranleau 75 (R)
2nd low net: Garney Howard 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 75 (R)
3rd low net: Sean Storteboom 75
Best net 9: Dave Schneider 34
Deuce: Ric Bernard, Duranleau, Chris Jahnig ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Brian Osachoff 79
1st low net: Bryan Cook 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 80 (R)
2nd low net: Guy Balaux (71
3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 81 (R)
3rd low net: Glen Fester 72
Best net 9: Bob Smith 35
Deuce: Balaux ($50)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Riley Clark 82
1st low net: Ron Harper 70
2nd low gross: Gord Fox 86
2nd low net: Bob Shannon 73
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Murray Oakden 33
Deuce: Harper ($45)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dave Hank 91
1st low net: Bob Coupland 70
2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 92 (R)
2nd low net: Bruce Baldwin 75
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Gord Isobe 35
Deuce: None
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.