Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from Aug. 10 drew 82 players, up two golfers from the Aug. 3 night (results from that week included at bottom).
The club championships are set for Aug. 21 and 22.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 68
1st low net: Jim Pepper 71
2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 74
2nd low net: Rick Bernard 72 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Don Helm 76
3rd low net: Jim Arthur 72
Best net 9: Dave Bissell 36 (front)
Deuce: Duranleau, Bissell, Alan Hughes, Maisun Hamilton ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Brett Barefoot 77
1st low net: Rick Forrest 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Bryan Cook 79
2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 80
3rd low net: Jeff Work 71
Best net 9: Guy Balaux 34 (front)
Deuce: Brian Hobenshield, Balaux, Barefoot, Gord Fox, Bryan Cook ($10 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bob Slonski 81
1st low net: Hagen Klose 68
2nd low gross: Rob Vandenheuvel 85 (R)
2nd low net: Barry Russell 70
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Greg Munroe 72 (R)
Best net 9: Ronald Epp 33 (front)
Deuce: Larry Doyle, Slonski, Tom Macgillis ($15 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bob Spearman 86
1st low net: Marcel Ducharme 70
2nd low gross: Johnny Walker 89
2nd low net: Billy Smith 71
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Gord Lane 74 (R)
Best net 9: Tom Wild 36 (front)
Deuce: Spearman ($45)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Gord Isobe
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Ron Harper
FOOTJOY JACKET – Dave Hoyte
AUG. 3 MEN’S NIGHT
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Maisun Hamilton 69 (R)
1st low net: Dave Haverty 66
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 69
2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 68
3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 71
3rd low net: Travis Paskuski 69 (R)
Best net 9: Jim Pepper 31 (back)
Deuce: Hamilton x4, Zubot, Bob Smith, Pepper ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Rick Forrest 80 (R)
1st low net: Don Redgwell 70
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 80
2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Bryan Cook 82
3rd low net: Randy Glatiotis 72
Best net 9: Gord Fox 34 (back)
Deuce: Glatiotis, Darold Zukowsky ($25 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Grant Cooper 79
1st low net: Clay Anderson 70
2nd low gross: Gord Isobe 88
2nd low net: Hagen Klose 75 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Bob Slonski 36 (front)
Deuce: Angus Armstrong ($40 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dave Hank
1st low net: Gord Lane
2nd low gross: Barry Russell
2nd low net: Shane Miller
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Jim Mclaren 34 (back)
Deuce: Carry over
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Dave Bissell
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bruce Kerr
FOOTJOY PKG – Johnny Lysholm
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.