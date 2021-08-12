Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s men’s night event are in. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from Aug. 10 drew 82 players, up two golfers from the Aug. 3 night (results from that week included at bottom).

The club championships are set for Aug. 21 and 22.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 68

1st low net: Jim Pepper 71

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 74

2nd low net: Rick Bernard 72 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Don Helm 76

3rd low net: Jim Arthur 72

Best net 9: Dave Bissell 36 (front)

Deuce: Duranleau, Bissell, Alan Hughes, Maisun Hamilton ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Brett Barefoot 77

1st low net: Rick Forrest 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Bryan Cook 79

2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 80

3rd low net: Jeff Work 71

Best net 9: Guy Balaux 34 (front)

Deuce: Brian Hobenshield, Balaux, Barefoot, Gord Fox, Bryan Cook ($10 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Slonski 81

1st low net: Hagen Klose 68

2nd low gross: Rob Vandenheuvel 85 (R)

2nd low net: Barry Russell 70

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Greg Munroe 72 (R)

Best net 9: Ronald Epp 33 (front)

Deuce: Larry Doyle, Slonski, Tom Macgillis ($15 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Spearman 86

1st low net: Marcel Ducharme 70

2nd low gross: Johnny Walker 89

2nd low net: Billy Smith 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Gord Lane 74 (R)

Best net 9: Tom Wild 36 (front)

Deuce: Spearman ($45)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Gord Isobe

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Ron Harper

FOOTJOY JACKET – Dave Hoyte

AUG. 3 MEN’S NIGHT

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Maisun Hamilton 69 (R)

1st low net: Dave Haverty 66

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 69

2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 68

3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 71

3rd low net: Travis Paskuski 69 (R)

Best net 9: Jim Pepper 31 (back)

Deuce: Hamilton x4, Zubot, Bob Smith, Pepper ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rick Forrest 80 (R)

1st low net: Don Redgwell 70

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 80

2nd low net: Dave Hoyte 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Bryan Cook 82

3rd low net: Randy Glatiotis 72

Best net 9: Gord Fox 34 (back)

Deuce: Glatiotis, Darold Zukowsky ($25 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Grant Cooper 79

1st low net: Clay Anderson 70

2nd low gross: Gord Isobe 88

2nd low net: Hagen Klose 75 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Bob Slonski 36 (front)

Deuce: Angus Armstrong ($40 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Hank

1st low net: Gord Lane

2nd low gross: Barry Russell

2nd low net: Shane Miller

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Jim Mclaren 34 (back)

Deuce: Carry over

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Dave Bissell

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bruce Kerr

FOOTJOY PKG – Johnny Lysholm



