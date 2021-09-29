Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The final weekly results from the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s men’s night event are in. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for the final night, Tuesday, Sept. 28, drew 90 players. The last three weeks of results can be found below. Thank you to the men’s club for the weekly updates throughout the year!

SEPTEMBER 28

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 72 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Brian Knourek 69

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 72

2nd low net: Jim Pepper 72

3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73

3rd low net: Alan Hughes 72 (R)

Best net 9: Pat Morgan 33 (front)

Deuce: Holtom, Pepper, Hughes, Zubot, James Brown, Tyler Galenzoski ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gord Holm 73

1st low net: Tom Gordon 69

2nd low gross: Mike Longworth 78 (R)

2nd low net: Fred Soderberg 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Ryo Odagiri 78

3rd low net: Riley Clark 70 (R)

Best net 9: Johnny Lysholm 32 (back)

Deuce: Tom Donaldson (GC); Gordon, Holm, Grant Cooper, Murray Moffat ($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Art Heale 80

1st low net: Bill Lukacs 68

2nd low gross: Duane Batty 82

2nd low net: Chris Neelin 69

3rd low gross: Bob Craig 83

3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 71

Best net 9: Murray Oakden 34 (back)

Deuce: Hagen Klose, Russell Brown, Craig ($15 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 86

1st low net: Bruce Kerr 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 90 (R)

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Louie Siewertsen 72

Best net 9: Tom Wild 33 (back)

Deuce: Baldwin ($10)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Dave Hoyte

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Travis Paskuski

DOOR PRIZE SHIRTS – Paul Reid, Guy Balaux, Garney Howard, Pete Taylor

SEPTEMBER 21

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gord Holm 72

1st low net: Dave Haverty 71

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 76 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Bissell 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Kenny Prato 76 (R)

3rd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 72

Best net 9: Paul Reid 34 (front)

Deuce: Prato, Geo Van Gelder, Steve Burns, Garney Howard ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Glen Fester 78 (R)

1st low net: Randy Page 69 (R)

2nd low gross: Dave Hoyte 78 (R)

2nd low net: Ryan Gabert 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Ryo Odagiri 78

3rd low net: Phil Fahie 69

Best net 9: Murray Moffat 33 (front)

Deuce: Hoyte (x2), Jim Arthur, Tom Gordon ($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gord Fox 80

1st low net: Duane Batty 68

2nd low gross: Rob Celesta 82

2nd low net: Bob Slonski 69

3rd low gross: Barry Russell 84

3rd low net: Bill Lukacs 70

Best net 9: Curt Petersen 33 (back)

Deuce: Russell ($50 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Harry Bowker 88 (R)

1st low net: Bill Smith 70

2nd low gross: Gord Isobe 88

2nd low net: Bruce Baldwin 72

3rd low gross: Hubie Petersen 89

3rd low net: Tom Wild 73 (R)

Best net 9: Shane Miller 34 (back)

Deuce: Carry Over ($50)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Rick Forrest

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bruce Kerr

RAWHIDE SPALLUMCHEEN HEADCOVER – Darold Zukowsky

SEPTEMBER 7

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Brian Knourek 69

1st low net: Geo Van Gelder 69

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 71 (Retrogression)

2nd low net: Paul Holtom 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Chris Jahnig 71

3rd low net: Gord Holm 70 (R)

Best net 9: Garney Howard

Deuce: Van Gelder, Gary Gilchrist, Jon Gardner, Jim Arthur ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Clay Anderson 78

1st low net: Riley Clark 69

2nd low gross:

2nd low net: Tom Gordon 70

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9:

Deuce: Gordon, Darold Zukowsky ($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Fred Soderberg 80

1st low net: Larry Doyle 67

2nd low gross: Art Heale 81

2nd low net: Hagen Klose 69

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Rodger Bergen 70

Best net 9: Dave Hank 35 (front)

Deuce: Doug Hiebert, Darryl Hall, Brett Barefoot ($15 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Collins 86

1st low net: Bernie Stayer 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Cliff Reimer 90

2nd low net: Bob Coupland 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Danny Morris 34 (front)

Deuce: Gord Isobe, Bruce Kerr ($10 each)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Larry Doyle

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Riley Clark



