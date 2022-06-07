The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, May 31, can be found below.

The event drew 108 players.

MAY 17

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Ron Nolan 69

1st low net: Dave Haverty 65

2nd low gross: Paul Reid 70

2nd low net: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 72

3rd low net: Geordan Van Gelder 70

Best net 9: Brian Knourek 32

Deuce: Nolan (x2), Knourek, Reid, Al Hughes, Pat Morgan ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Jim Arthur 80

1st low net: Dave Schneider 71

2nd low gross: Grant Cooper 82

2nd low net: Pat Lewis 73

3rd low gross: Guy Balaux 83

3rd low net: James Carmichael 74

Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 34

Deuce: Gord Holm ($115)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Duane Batty 80

1st low net: Harry Bowker 68

2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 83

2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Clay Anderson 84

3rd low net: Ted McCallum 72

Best net 9: Bob Craigh 34

Deuce: Batty, Rob Vanden Heuven ($30)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Marcel Ducharme 89

1st low net: Bruce Baldwin 72

2nd low gross: Bob Collins 91

2nd low net: Johnny Walker 72

3rd low gross: Doug Hiebert93

3rd low net: Cliff Reimer 74 (R)

Best net 9: Barry Russell 34

Deuce: Collins, Brian Flanagan, Shane Miller ($25)

KPs

Hillview Golf – James Brown

Spall GC – Riley Clark

Boston Pizza – Gord Fox

Kelly O’s – Walker

Door Prize – Footjoy Shoes – Bill Lukacs


GolfScoreboard

