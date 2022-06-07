Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, May 31, can be found below.
The event drew 108 players.
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Ron Nolan 69
1st low net: Dave Haverty 65
2nd low gross: Paul Reid 70
2nd low net: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 72
3rd low net: Geordan Van Gelder 70
Best net 9: Brian Knourek 32
Deuce: Nolan (x2), Knourek, Reid, Al Hughes, Pat Morgan ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Jim Arthur 80
1st low net: Dave Schneider 71
2nd low gross: Grant Cooper 82
2nd low net: Pat Lewis 73
3rd low gross: Guy Balaux 83
3rd low net: James Carmichael 74
Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 34
Deuce: Gord Holm ($115)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Duane Batty 80
1st low net: Harry Bowker 68
2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 83
2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Clay Anderson 84
3rd low net: Ted McCallum 72
Best net 9: Bob Craigh 34
Deuce: Batty, Rob Vanden Heuven ($30)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Marcel Ducharme 89
1st low net: Bruce Baldwin 72
2nd low gross: Bob Collins 91
2nd low net: Johnny Walker 72
3rd low gross: Doug Hiebert93
3rd low net: Cliff Reimer 74 (R)
Best net 9: Barry Russell 34
Deuce: Collins, Brian Flanagan, Shane Miller ($25)
KPs
Hillview Golf – James Brown
Spall GC – Riley Clark
Boston Pizza – Gord Fox
Kelly O’s – Walker
Door Prize – Footjoy Shoes – Bill Lukacs
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
