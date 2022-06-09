The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 7, can be found below.

The event drew 107 players.

JUNE 7

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Frank Genaille 73

1st low net: Cory. Hamilton 68

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot (74 Retrogression)

2nd low net: Rick Bernard 71

3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 74

3rd low net: Dan Gardiner 72

Best net 9: Brian Knourek 34 (R)

Deuce: Pat Morgan, Paul Holtom, Bernard (x2), Sean Storteboom, Tyler Galenzoski, Geo VanGelder, Graham Jones ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Jeff Work 78

1st low net: Grant Cooper 74 (R)

2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 88

2nd low net: Darold Zukowsky 76 (R)

3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 89 (R)

3rd low net: Johnny Lysholm 76

Best net 9: Glen Fester (76)

Deuce: Ryan Johnson (GC), Guy Balaux ($30)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Rob Vandenheuvel 79

1st low net: Clay Anderson 74 (R)

2nd low gross: Larry Doyle 88

2nd low net: Dave Cunningham 76 (R)

3rd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 89 (R)

3rd low net: Zack Hanley 76

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 35

Deuce: Vandenheuvel ($50)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 86

1st low net: Johnny Walker 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Doug Hiebert 88 (R)

2nd low net: Rob Greig 70

3rd low gross: Barry Russell 88

3rd low net: Dave Hank 72

Best net 9: Tom Wild 34

Deuce: Glen Guest, Pete Taylor, Obie Erickson ($25)

KPs

Hillview Golf – Gord Isobe

Spall GC – Galenzoski

Boston Pizza – Ted McCallum

Kelly O’s – Dave Hoyte

Door Prize – Footjoy Jacket– Barry Nichol


