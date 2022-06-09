Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 7, can be found below.
The event drew 107 players.
JUNE 7
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Frank Genaille 73
1st low net: Cory. Hamilton 68
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot (74 Retrogression)
2nd low net: Rick Bernard 71
3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 74
3rd low net: Dan Gardiner 72
Best net 9: Brian Knourek 34 (R)
Deuce: Pat Morgan, Paul Holtom, Bernard (x2), Sean Storteboom, Tyler Galenzoski, Geo VanGelder, Graham Jones ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Jeff Work 78
1st low net: Grant Cooper 74 (R)
2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 88
2nd low net: Darold Zukowsky 76 (R)
3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 89 (R)
3rd low net: Johnny Lysholm 76
Best net 9: Glen Fester (76)
Deuce: Ryan Johnson (GC), Guy Balaux ($30)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Rob Vandenheuvel 79
1st low net: Clay Anderson 74 (R)
2nd low gross: Larry Doyle 88
2nd low net: Dave Cunningham 76 (R)
3rd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 89 (R)
3rd low net: Zack Hanley 76
Best net 9: Harry Bowker 35
Deuce: Vandenheuvel ($50)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 86
1st low net: Johnny Walker 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Doug Hiebert 88 (R)
2nd low net: Rob Greig 70
3rd low gross: Barry Russell 88
3rd low net: Dave Hank 72
Best net 9: Tom Wild 34
Deuce: Glen Guest, Pete Taylor, Obie Erickson ($25)
KPs
Hillview Golf – Gord Isobe
Spall GC – Galenzoski
Boston Pizza – Ted McCallum
Kelly O’s – Dave Hoyte
Door Prize – Footjoy Jacket– Barry Nichol
