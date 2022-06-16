Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 14, can be found below. Inclement weather dampened the field, with only 73 players taking part.
JUNE 14
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Geordan Van Gelder 68
1st low net: Don Helm 71 (Retorgression)
2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 76
2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 71
3rd low gross: Dave Bissell 79
3rd low net: Bill Woodliffe 74
Best net 9: Steve Burns 34
Deuce: Gardiner, Burns, H.R. Wilson ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Dave Hoyte 78
1st low net: Jeff Homer 74 (R)
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 83
2nd low net: Brian Bedard 77 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Gord Holm 34
Deuce: $45 carry over
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Jeff Smith 86 (R)
1st low net: Hubie Peterson 71
2nd low gross: Russell Brown 87
2nd low net: Gord Fox 75
3rd low gross:Zack Hanley 76
Best net 9: Harry Bowker 35
Deuce: Angus Armstrong, Doug Jackson, Petersen ($15 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Johnny Walker 87
1st low net: Dave Hank 71
2nd low gross: Barry Russell 90 (R)
2nd low net: Louis Siewertsen 72
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Glen Guestt 33
Deuce: Bob Collins ($50)
Door Prize – Ping Shirt– Ryan Gabert
