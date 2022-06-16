The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 14, can be found below. Inclement weather dampened the field, with only 73 players taking part.

JUNE 14

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Geordan Van Gelder 68

1st low net: Don Helm 71 (Retorgression)

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 76

2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 71

3rd low gross: Dave Bissell 79

3rd low net: Bill Woodliffe 74

Best net 9: Steve Burns 34

Deuce: Gardiner, Burns, H.R. Wilson ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Dave Hoyte 78

1st low net: Jeff Homer 74 (R)

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 83

2nd low net: Brian Bedard 77 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Gord Holm 34

Deuce: $45 carry over

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Jeff Smith 86 (R)

1st low net: Hubie Peterson 71

2nd low gross: Russell Brown 87

2nd low net: Gord Fox 75

3rd low gross:Zack Hanley 76

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 35

Deuce: Angus Armstrong, Doug Jackson, Petersen ($15 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Johnny Walker 87

1st low net: Dave Hank 71

2nd low gross: Barry Russell 90 (R)

2nd low net: Louis Siewertsen 72

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Glen Guestt 33

Deuce: Bob Collins ($50)

Door Prize – Ping Shirt– Ryan Gabert


GolfScoreboard

