Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 11. Total of 88 players.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Paul Holtom 70
1st low net: Travis Paskuski 69
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 71
2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 70 (Retroactive)
3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 72
3rd low net: Dave Gray 70
Best net 9: Dave Schneider 34
Deuce: Zubot, Galenzoski, Paul Reid ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Harper 80 (R)
1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Charlie Briskham 80
2nd low net: Bruce Rasmussen 70
3rd low gross: Art Heale 81 (R)
3rd low net: James Carmichael 72 (R)
Best net 9: Randy Page 30
Deuce: Tom Gordon, Harper, Rasmussen, Page ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Barry Russell 82 (R)
1st low net: H.R. Wilson 68
2nd low gross: Gord Fox 83
2nd low net: Hagen Klose 69
3rd low gross: Riley Clark 85
3rd low net: Bob Slonski 72 (R)
Best net 9: Larry Doyle 34
Deuce: Doug Hiebert, Murray Oakden, Russell, Klose ($30 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Glen Guest 87
1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 66
2nd low gross: Tom Wild 89
2nd low net: Gord Isobe 72
3rd low gross: Angus Armstrong 93
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Bruce Kerr 34
Deuce: Carry Over
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – GARY CHAMBERLAIN
H & L GLASS GOLF BALLS – STAN BEAULIEU
