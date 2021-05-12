The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club’s weekly men’s night results are in. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

88 players on course for weekly competition

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 11. Total of 88 players.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Paul Holtom 70

1st low net: Travis Paskuski 69

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 71

2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 70 (Retroactive)

3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 72

3rd low net: Dave Gray 70

Best net 9: Dave Schneider 34

Deuce: Zubot, Galenzoski, Paul Reid ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Harper 80 (R)

1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Charlie Briskham 80

2nd low net: Bruce Rasmussen 70

3rd low gross: Art Heale 81 (R)

3rd low net: James Carmichael 72 (R)

Best net 9: Randy Page 30

Deuce: Tom Gordon, Harper, Rasmussen, Page ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Barry Russell 82 (R)

1st low net: H.R. Wilson 68

2nd low gross: Gord Fox 83

2nd low net: Hagen Klose 69

3rd low gross: Riley Clark 85

3rd low net: Bob Slonski 72 (R)

Best net 9: Larry Doyle 34

Deuce: Doug Hiebert, Murray Oakden, Russell, Klose ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Glen Guest 87

1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 66

2nd low gross: Tom Wild 89

2nd low net: Gord Isobe 72

3rd low gross: Angus Armstrong 93

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Bruce Kerr 34

Deuce: Carry Over

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – GARY CHAMBERLAIN

H & L GLASS GOLF BALLS – STAN BEAULIEU


