Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 21, can be found below. There were 98 players taking part.

JUNE 21

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)

1st low net: JP Duranleau 69

2nd low gross: Pat Morgan 74 (R)

2nd low net: Brian Knourek 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Paul Holtom 74

3rd low net: Rick Bernard 70

Best net 9: Dave Bissell 33

Deuce: Jim Pepper, Holtom, Dave Gray, H.R. Wilson, Zubot, Duranleau (x2), Geo Van Gelder ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Dan Gardiner 78

1st low net: Gord Holm 71

2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 83 (R)

2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Jeff Blackmore 73

3rd low net: Curtis Petersen 75

Best net 9: Riley Clarke 34

Deuce: Holm (x2), Jeff Work (x2), Petersen (GC), Gardiner, Blackmore ($10 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Clay Anderson 81

1st low net: Doug Jackson 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Darryl Hall 82

2nd low net: Bill Lukacs 73

3rd low gross: Randy Page 89

3rd low net: Gord Fox 76 (R)

Best net 9: Ted McCallum 35

Deuce: $60 carry over

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Doug Hiebert 83

1st low net: John Carberry 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Barry Russell 88

2nd low net: Gary Chamberlain 71

3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 91

3rd low net: Shane Miller 74

Best net 9: Bob Collins 34

Deuce: Russell Brown, Danny Morris ($40 each)

Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Jeff Work

Original Joes – Darryl Zubot

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Jim McLaren

Spallumcheen Golf – Clay Anderson

Footjoy Shirt– Tom Wild


