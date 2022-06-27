Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, June 21, can be found below. There were 98 players taking part.
JUNE 21
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70 (Retrogression)
1st low net: JP Duranleau 69
2nd low gross: Pat Morgan 74 (R)
2nd low net: Brian Knourek 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Paul Holtom 74
3rd low net: Rick Bernard 70
Best net 9: Dave Bissell 33
Deuce: Jim Pepper, Holtom, Dave Gray, H.R. Wilson, Zubot, Duranleau (x2), Geo Van Gelder ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Dan Gardiner 78
1st low net: Gord Holm 71
2nd low gross: Wayne Brown 83 (R)
2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 73 (R)
3rd low gross: Jeff Blackmore 73
3rd low net: Curtis Petersen 75
Best net 9: Riley Clarke 34
Deuce: Holm (x2), Jeff Work (x2), Petersen (GC), Gardiner, Blackmore ($10 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Clay Anderson 81
1st low net: Doug Jackson 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Darryl Hall 82
2nd low net: Bill Lukacs 73
3rd low gross: Randy Page 89
3rd low net: Gord Fox 76 (R)
Best net 9: Ted McCallum 35
Deuce: $60 carry over
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Doug Hiebert 83
1st low net: John Carberry 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Barry Russell 88
2nd low net: Gary Chamberlain 71
3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 91
3rd low net: Shane Miller 74
Best net 9: Bob Collins 34
Deuce: Russell Brown, Danny Morris ($40 each)
Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Jeff Work
Original Joes – Darryl Zubot
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Jim McLaren
Spallumcheen Golf – Clay Anderson
Footjoy Shirt– Tom Wild
