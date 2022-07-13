Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, July 12, can be found below. There were 103 players taking part.
JULY 12
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 72
1st low net: Bob Smith 70
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 74
2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 71
3rd low gross: Geo Van Gelder 75
3rd low net: Dan Gardiner 72
Best net 9: James Brown 34
Deuce: Jim Pepper, Van Gelder, Paskuski, Zubot, JP Duranleau ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Jeff Blackmore 76
1st low net: Jim Arthur 67
2nd low gross: Richard Schneider 78
2nd low net: Glen Fester 69
3rd low gross: Riley Clark 80 (Retrogression)
3rd low net: Ryan Gabert 70
Best net 9: H.R. Wilson 33
Deuce: Schneider ($50)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Phil Fahie 82
1st low net: Duane Batty 70
2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 85 (R)
2nd low net: Dave Cunningham 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Jim Barker 85
3rd low net: Doug Hiebert 72
Best net 9: Tom Gordon 34
Deuce: Johnny Lysholm, Clay Anderson ($30 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Russell Brown 89
1st low net: Murray Oakden 72
2nd low gross: Dave Hank 91 (R)
2nd low net: Barry Nichol 73
3rd low gross: Bob Collins 92
3rd low net: Bruce Baldwin 74 (R)
Best net 9: Scott Usher 34
Deuce: Cec Thorne, Tom Macgillis (x2) ($25 each)
Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Lysholm
Original Joes – Clark
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Guy Balaux
Spallumcheen Golf – Fahie
Footjoy Shirt– Shane Miller
