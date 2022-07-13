The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club's Senior Men's Day event has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, July 12, can be found below. There were 103 players taking part.

JULY 12

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 72

1st low net: Bob Smith 70

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 74

2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 71

3rd low gross: Geo Van Gelder 75

3rd low net: Dan Gardiner 72

Best net 9: James Brown 34

Deuce: Jim Pepper, Van Gelder, Paskuski, Zubot, JP Duranleau ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Jeff Blackmore 76

1st low net: Jim Arthur 67

2nd low gross: Richard Schneider 78

2nd low net: Glen Fester 69

3rd low gross: Riley Clark 80 (Retrogression)

3rd low net: Ryan Gabert 70

Best net 9: H.R. Wilson 33

Deuce: Schneider ($50)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Phil Fahie 82

1st low net: Duane Batty 70

2nd low gross: Randy Glatiotis 85 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Cunningham 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Jim Barker 85

3rd low net: Doug Hiebert 72

Best net 9: Tom Gordon 34

Deuce: Johnny Lysholm, Clay Anderson ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Russell Brown 89

1st low net: Murray Oakden 72

2nd low gross: Dave Hank 91 (R)

2nd low net: Barry Nichol 73

3rd low gross: Bob Collins 92

3rd low net: Bruce Baldwin 74 (R)

Best net 9: Scott Usher 34

Deuce: Cec Thorne, Tom Macgillis (x2) ($25 each)

Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Lysholm

Original Joes – Clark

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Guy Balaux

Spallumcheen Golf – Fahie

Footjoy Shirt– Shane Miller


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard

Previous story
Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar is coming home. Lazar, who has played in Ottawa, Calgary, Buffalo and Boston, has signed a three-year NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks. (File photo)
Shuswap hockey star signs with Vancouver Canucks

Armstrong cowboy Jaret Cooper, 18, won the novice saddlebronc event at the legendary Calgary Stampede Rodeo July 11 and 12. (Facebook photo)
WATCH: Armstrong cowboy wins event at Calgary Stampede

Highway 97A north of Vernon is closed due to an incident that occurred shortly after 12 p.m. Detours are in effect. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating fatal crash north of Vernon

The Llama Sanctuary near Chase/Falkland is crowd funding to raise money to help afford a new home after being evicted. (Contributed)
Llama Sanctuary evicted north of Falkland