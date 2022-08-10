Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for Tuesday, Aug. 9, can be found below. There were 102 players taking part, and play was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the Par-3 15th by Gord Fox. Congrats Gord!

Deadline to sign up for the club championships is Sunday Aug. 15. Sign up in the pro shop. Entry fee is $50.

Final Men’s Day of the year is Sept. 27. This will be Spallumcheen members only (no exceptions).

AUG. 9

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Sonny Jaeger 71

1st low net: Rick Bernard 69

2nd low gross: Paul Vitale 74

2nd low net: Jeff Primeau 70

3rd low gross: Gary Newell 75

3rd low net: Darryl Ashdown 71

Best net 9: Cole Woodliffe 32

Deuce: Pat Morgan, Ashdown, Bob Smith, Barnard, Paul Reid, Primeau, Jaeger ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Grant Cooper 78

1st low net: Johnny Lysholm 70

2nd low gross: Guy Balaux 81

2nd low net: Jeff Smith 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: H.R. Wilson

Deuce: Cooper ($35)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Gord Fox 79

1st low net: Larry Hall 68

2nd low gross: Jon Moon 82

2nd low net: Fred Soderberg 72 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Randy Page 35

Deuce: Fox, Soderberg, Rodger Bergen ($15)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Russell Brown 85 (R)

1st low net: Marcel Ducharme 66

2nd low gross: Mel Krysko 90

2nd low net: Glen Guest 70

3rd low gross: Louie Siewertsen 91 (R)

3rd low net: Mark Dearing 71

Best net 9: Tom Macgillis 35 (R)

Deuce: Carry over ($60)

SPONSOR Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Jon Moon

Original Joes – Cooper

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Reid

Spallumcheen Golf – Ducharme

