Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for the past two weeks, Aug. 16 and 23, can be found below.

Winning the Randy Strang Match Play event was Kenny Prato, who beat Darryl Zubot on the first playoff hole. Darold Zukowski took home the Shield Bracket Title beating out Pat Morgan. Thank you to all who participated in this event.

Final Men’s Day of the year is Sept. 27. This will be Spallumcheen members only (no exceptions).

The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes). $80 per team. Limited to the first 40 Teams. Members Only.

AUG. 23

FIRST FLIGHT 0-7

1st low gross: Chris Leitch 70

1st low net: Jeff Blackmore 70

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 72

2nd low net: Bob Smith 71 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: James Brown 75

3rd low net: Travis Paskuski 71

Best net 9: Dan Gardiner 32

Deuce: Nolan, JP Duranleau, Rick Bernard, Sean Storteboom, Gardiner, Stuart Williamson ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 8-12

1st low gross: Ryan Gabert 77

1st low net: Cole Woodliffe 72 (R)

2nd low gross: Dave Schneider 81

2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Brooks Hallet 83

3rd low net: Larry Hall 72 (R)

Best net 9: Doug Kuhn 34

Deuce: Carry over ($65)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Fred Soderberg 84

1st low net: Bob Craig 72

2nd low gross: Duane Batty 88

2nd low net: Rob Vandenheuvel74

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Randy Page 37

Deuce: Bob Craig ($80)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Glen Guest 89

1st low net: Dan Bloomfield 70

2nd low gross: Jim McLaren 90

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 72

3rd low gross: Murray Oakden 91 (R)

3rd low net: Scott Usher 74

Best net 9: Nelson Chamberlain 36 (R)

Deuce: Carry over ($60)

SPONSOR Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Bob Craig

Original Joes – Glen Guest

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Ryan Storteboom

Spallumcheen Golf – Sean Storteboom

AUG. 16

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Sieg Schreve 69

1st low net: Cory Hamilton 70

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 71

2nd low net: Dave Bissell 71 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 72

3rd low net: Kenny Strome 71

Best net 9: Brian Knourek 34

Deuce: Pat Morgan, Jim Pepper, Al Hughes, James Brown, Schreve, Rick Bernard, JP Duranleau, Bissell, Hamilton ($5 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-11

1st low gross: Wayne Brown 77 (R)

1st low net: Jim Barker 68

2nd low gross: Gord Holm 77

2nd low net: Don Redgwell 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Doug Albers 78

3rd low net: Bill Woodliffe 69 (R)

Best net 9: Ryan Gabert 33 (R)

Deuce: H.R. Wilson ($75)

THIRD FLIGHT 12-15

1st low gross: Randy Page 83

1st low net: Bill Lukacs 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Art Heale 84

2nd low net: Dave Hank 72 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Rob Vandenheuval 35

Deuce: Carry over ($45)

FOURTH FLIGHT 16+

1st low gross: Ted McCallum 89

1st low net: Bernie Stayer 72

2nd low gross: Jim McLaren 91

2nd low net: Barry Nichol 75

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Stan Beaulieau

Deuce: McLaren ($100)

SPONSOR Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Dave Gray

Original Joes – Henry Wilson

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Art Heale

Spallumcheen Golf – Louie Siewertsen

