Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for the past two weeks, Aug. 16 and 23, can be found below.
Winning the Randy Strang Match Play event was Kenny Prato, who beat Darryl Zubot on the first playoff hole. Darold Zukowski took home the Shield Bracket Title beating out Pat Morgan. Thank you to all who participated in this event.
Final Men’s Day of the year is Sept. 27. This will be Spallumcheen members only (no exceptions).
The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes). $80 per team. Limited to the first 40 Teams. Members Only.
AUG. 23
FIRST FLIGHT 0-7
1st low gross: Chris Leitch 70
1st low net: Jeff Blackmore 70
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 72
2nd low net: Bob Smith 71 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: James Brown 75
3rd low net: Travis Paskuski 71
Best net 9: Dan Gardiner 32
Deuce: Nolan, JP Duranleau, Rick Bernard, Sean Storteboom, Gardiner, Stuart Williamson ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 8-12
1st low gross: Ryan Gabert 77
1st low net: Cole Woodliffe 72 (R)
2nd low gross: Dave Schneider 81
2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Brooks Hallet 83
3rd low net: Larry Hall 72 (R)
Best net 9: Doug Kuhn 34
Deuce: Carry over ($65)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Fred Soderberg 84
1st low net: Bob Craig 72
2nd low gross: Duane Batty 88
2nd low net: Rob Vandenheuvel74
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Randy Page 37
Deuce: Bob Craig ($80)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Glen Guest 89
1st low net: Dan Bloomfield 70
2nd low gross: Jim McLaren 90
2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 72
3rd low gross: Murray Oakden 91 (R)
3rd low net: Scott Usher 74
Best net 9: Nelson Chamberlain 36 (R)
Deuce: Carry over ($60)
SPONSOR Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Bob Craig
Original Joes – Glen Guest
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Ryan Storteboom
Spallumcheen Golf – Sean Storteboom
AUG. 16
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Sieg Schreve 69
1st low net: Cory Hamilton 70
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 71
2nd low net: Dave Bissell 71 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Jarrett McNeal 72
3rd low net: Kenny Strome 71
Best net 9: Brian Knourek 34
Deuce: Pat Morgan, Jim Pepper, Al Hughes, James Brown, Schreve, Rick Bernard, JP Duranleau, Bissell, Hamilton ($5 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-11
1st low gross: Wayne Brown 77 (R)
1st low net: Jim Barker 68
2nd low gross: Gord Holm 77
2nd low net: Don Redgwell 69 (R)
3rd low gross: Doug Albers 78
3rd low net: Bill Woodliffe 69 (R)
Best net 9: Ryan Gabert 33 (R)
Deuce: H.R. Wilson ($75)
THIRD FLIGHT 12-15
1st low gross: Randy Page 83
1st low net: Bill Lukacs 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Art Heale 84
2nd low net: Dave Hank 72 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Rob Vandenheuval 35
Deuce: Carry over ($45)
FOURTH FLIGHT 16+
1st low gross: Ted McCallum 89
1st low net: Bernie Stayer 72
2nd low gross: Jim McLaren 91
2nd low net: Barry Nichol 75
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Stan Beaulieau
Deuce: McLaren ($100)
SPONSOR Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Dave Gray
Original Joes – Henry Wilson
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Art Heale
Spallumcheen Golf – Louie Siewertsen
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.