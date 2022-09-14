Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for the past three weeks – Aug.30, Sept. 6, Sept. 13 – can be found below.
Final Men’s Day of the year is Sept. 27. This will be Spallumcheen members only (no exceptions).
The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes). $80 per team. Limited to the first 40 Teams. Members Only Final sign-up day is Sept. 26.
SEPT. 13
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Dave Haverty 66
2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 71
2nd low net: Darcy Smith 68
3rd low gross: Paul Holtom 73
3rd low net: Jim Pepper 69
Best net 9: Bob Smith 32
Deuce: Jeff Blackmore, Pepper, Ryo Odagiri, Bob Smith, Cory Hamilton ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 77
1st low net: Jon Moon 68
2nd low gross: Dan Gardiner 79
2nd low net: Ryan Gabert 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Bill Woodliffe 80 (R)
3rd low net: Jim Arthur 72 (R)
Best net 9: Charlie Briskham 34
Deuce: Briskham ($75)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Art Heale 84 (R)
1st low net: Rob Vandenheuvel 68
2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 84
2nd low net: Hubie Petersen 71
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Harry Bowker 34
Deuce: Brian Hobenshield ($40)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Brian Flanagan 91 (R)
1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 70
2nd low gross: Marcel Ducharme 91
2nd low net: Bruce Baldwin 72 (R)
3rd low gross: Ted McAllum 92 (R)
3rd low net: John Walker 72
Best net 9: Gord Isobe 33
Deuce: Carry over ($50)
SEPT. 6
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Sieg Schreve 68
1st low net: Paul Vitale 69
2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 72
2nd low net: Rick Bernard 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Geo Van Gelder 73
3rd low net: Cory Hamilton 71
Best net 9: Al Hughes 33
Deuce: Bernard, Hamilton ($25 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bill Woodliffe 77
1st low net: Bryan Cook 68
2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 79 (R)
2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 70
3rd low gross: Jim Pepper 79
3rd low net: Riley Clarke 71
Best net 9: Glen Fester 33
Deuce: Gord Holm (x2), Charlie Briskham, Lewis, Tyler Galenzoski ($15)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Duane Batty 83 (R)
1st low net: Harry Bowker 69
2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 83
2nd low net: Bob Craig 71 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Ron Harper 35
Deuce: Batty, Rob Vandenhueven, Mark Dearing
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Scott Usher 90
1st low net: Shane Miller 72
2nd low gross: Ted McCallum 92 (R)
2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 83
3rd low gross: Dave Hank 92 (R)
3rd low net: Dan Bloomfield 75 (R)
Best net 9: Cec Thorne 36
Deuce: Gord Isobe ($60)
SPONSOR Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Bob Collins
Original Joes – James Carmichael
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Darcy Smith
Spallumcheen Golf – Barry Nichol
AUG. 30
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Nolan 71
1st low net: Dave Bissell 69 (R)
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 72
2nd low net: James Brown 69
3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 73
3rd low net: Darcy Smith 72
Best net 9: Jeff Primeau 34
Deuce: Duranleau (x2), Ryo Odagiri, Pat Morgan, Nolan, Darryl Zubot ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jim Arthur 75
1st low net: Dave Orr 68
2nd low gross: Doug Albers 78
2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 69
3rd low gross: Ryan Gabert 81 (R)
3rd low net: Bryan Cook 70
Best net 9: Doug Kuhn 32
Deuce: Orr, Wilson, Gabert, Riley Clark, Don Redgwell, Dave Hoyte, Larry Hall ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 85
1st low net: Bob Craig 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Doug Hiebert 86 (R)
2nd low net: Harry Bowker 71
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Doug Jackson 35 (R)
Deuce: Randy Page, Hiebert, Larry Doyle ($15 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 88
1st low net: Glen Guest 69 (R)
2nd low gross: Marcel Ducharme 92 (R)
2nd low net: Nelson Chamberlain 69
3rd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 92
3rd low net: Steve Hubbard 73
Best net 9: Brian Flanagan 34
Deuce: Nelson Chamberlain ($105)
SPONSOR/KP Door Prizes
Hillview Golf – Randy Page
Original Joes – Larry Hall
Kelly O’Bryan’s – Ryo Odagiri
Spallumcheen Golf – Bob Coupland
