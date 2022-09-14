Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition for the past three weeks – Aug.30, Sept. 6, Sept. 13 – can be found below.

Final Men’s Day of the year is Sept. 27. This will be Spallumcheen members only (no exceptions).

The Spall Cup will go Saturday, Oct. 1 – 2-Man Best ball (Gross and Net Prizes). $80 per team. Limited to the first 40 Teams. Members Only Final sign-up day is Sept. 26.

SEPT. 13

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Dave Haverty 66

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 71

2nd low net: Darcy Smith 68

3rd low gross: Paul Holtom 73

3rd low net: Jim Pepper 69

Best net 9: Bob Smith 32

Deuce: Jeff Blackmore, Pepper, Ryo Odagiri, Bob Smith, Cory Hamilton ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Doug Kuhn 77

1st low net: Jon Moon 68

2nd low gross: Dan Gardiner 79

2nd low net: Ryan Gabert 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Bill Woodliffe 80 (R)

3rd low net: Jim Arthur 72 (R)

Best net 9: Charlie Briskham 34

Deuce: Briskham ($75)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Art Heale 84 (R)

1st low net: Rob Vandenheuvel 68

2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 84

2nd low net: Hubie Petersen 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 34

Deuce: Brian Hobenshield ($40)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Brian Flanagan 91 (R)

1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 70

2nd low gross: Marcel Ducharme 91

2nd low net: Bruce Baldwin 72 (R)

3rd low gross: Ted McAllum 92 (R)

3rd low net: John Walker 72

Best net 9: Gord Isobe 33

Deuce: Carry over ($50)

SEPT. 6

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Sieg Schreve 68

1st low net: Paul Vitale 69

2nd low gross: JP Duranleau 72

2nd low net: Rick Bernard 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Geo Van Gelder 73

3rd low net: Cory Hamilton 71

Best net 9: Al Hughes 33

Deuce: Bernard, Hamilton ($25 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bill Woodliffe 77

1st low net: Bryan Cook 68

2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 79 (R)

2nd low net: Dan Gardiner 70

3rd low gross: Jim Pepper 79

3rd low net: Riley Clarke 71

Best net 9: Glen Fester 33

Deuce: Gord Holm (x2), Charlie Briskham, Lewis, Tyler Galenzoski ($15)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Duane Batty 83 (R)

1st low net: Harry Bowker 69

2nd low gross: Fred Soderberg 83

2nd low net: Bob Craig 71 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Ron Harper 35

Deuce: Batty, Rob Vandenhueven, Mark Dearing

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Scott Usher 90

1st low net: Shane Miller 72

2nd low gross: Ted McCallum 92 (R)

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 83

3rd low gross: Dave Hank 92 (R)

3rd low net: Dan Bloomfield 75 (R)

Best net 9: Cec Thorne 36

Deuce: Gord Isobe ($60)

SPONSOR Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Bob Collins

Original Joes – James Carmichael

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Darcy Smith

Spallumcheen Golf – Barry Nichol

AUG. 30

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Nolan 71

1st low net: Dave Bissell 69 (R)

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 72

2nd low net: James Brown 69

3rd low gross: JP Duranleau 73

3rd low net: Darcy Smith 72

Best net 9: Jeff Primeau 34

Deuce: Duranleau (x2), Ryo Odagiri, Pat Morgan, Nolan, Darryl Zubot ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jim Arthur 75

1st low net: Dave Orr 68

2nd low gross: Doug Albers 78

2nd low net: H.R. Wilson 69

3rd low gross: Ryan Gabert 81 (R)

3rd low net: Bryan Cook 70

Best net 9: Doug Kuhn 32

Deuce: Orr, Wilson, Gabert, Riley Clark, Don Redgwell, Dave Hoyte, Larry Hall ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 85

1st low net: Bob Craig 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Doug Hiebert 86 (R)

2nd low net: Harry Bowker 71

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Doug Jackson 35 (R)

Deuce: Randy Page, Hiebert, Larry Doyle ($15 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 88

1st low net: Glen Guest 69 (R)

2nd low gross: Marcel Ducharme 92 (R)

2nd low net: Nelson Chamberlain 69

3rd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 92

3rd low net: Steve Hubbard 73

Best net 9: Brian Flanagan 34

Deuce: Nelson Chamberlain ($105)

SPONSOR/KP Door Prizes

Hillview Golf – Randy Page

Original Joes – Larry Hall

Kelly O’Bryan’s – Ryo Odagiri

Spallumcheen Golf – Bob Coupland



