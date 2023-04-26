Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has started its 2023 season.
APRIL 25
FIRST FLIGHT 0-7
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70
1st low net: Dave Gray 69
2nd low gross: Jean Paul Duranleau 75
2nd low net: Dave Bissell 70
3rd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 78 (Retrogression)
3rd low net: Cory Hamilton 73 (R)
Best net 9: Jim Pepper 34
Deuce: Zubot, Cory Hamilton ($30 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 8-12
1st low gross: Dan O’Grady 76
1st low net: Gord Holm 70
2nd low gross: Dave Haverty 80
2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 71
3rd low gross: Doug Albers 81 (R)
3rd low net: Glen Fester 72
Best net 9: Dan Gardiner 33
Deuce: Sean Storteboom, Gardiner ($30 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-17
1st low gross: Clay Anderson 83
1st low net: Harry Bowker 69
2nd low gross: Russell Brown 84
2nd low net: Scott Usher 70
3rd low gross: Doug Jackson 89
3rd low net: Ted McCallum 75
Best net 9: Brian Hobenshield 37
Deuce: Tom Gordon, Bowker ($20 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Gary Hasting 91 (R)
1st low net: Bob Coupland 70
2nd low gross: Brian Flanagan 91
2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 73 (R)
3rd low gross: Bob Spearman 92
3rd low net: Louie Siewertsen 73
Best net 9: Mel Krysko 35
Deuce: N/A
KP WINNERS
0-7- Cory Hamilton
8-12 – Sean Storteboom
13-16 – Brian Hobenshield
17+ – Hubie Petersen
