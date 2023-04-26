Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has started its 2023 season.

APRIL 25

FIRST FLIGHT 0-7

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 70

1st low net: Dave Gray 69

2nd low gross: Jean Paul Duranleau 75

2nd low net: Dave Bissell 70

3rd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 78 (Retrogression)

3rd low net: Cory Hamilton 73 (R)

Best net 9: Jim Pepper 34

Deuce: Zubot, Cory Hamilton ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 8-12

1st low gross: Dan O’Grady 76

1st low net: Gord Holm 70

2nd low gross: Dave Haverty 80

2nd low net: Doug Kuhn 71

3rd low gross: Doug Albers 81 (R)

3rd low net: Glen Fester 72

Best net 9: Dan Gardiner 33

Deuce: Sean Storteboom, Gardiner ($30 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-17

1st low gross: Clay Anderson 83

1st low net: Harry Bowker 69

2nd low gross: Russell Brown 84

2nd low net: Scott Usher 70

3rd low gross: Doug Jackson 89

3rd low net: Ted McCallum 75

Best net 9: Brian Hobenshield 37

Deuce: Tom Gordon, Bowker ($20 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Gary Hasting 91 (R)

1st low net: Bob Coupland 70

2nd low gross: Brian Flanagan 91

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Bob Spearman 92

3rd low net: Louie Siewertsen 73

Best net 9: Mel Krysko 35

Deuce: N/A

KP WINNERS

0-7- Cory Hamilton

8-12 – Sean Storteboom

13-16 – Brian Hobenshield

17+ – Hubie Petersen

GolfScoreboard

