Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 18. A total of 82 players battled the wind and scores reflected the tough conditions.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Ron Nolan 73
1st low net: Travis Paskuski 73 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 77 (R)
2nd low net: Dave Schneider 73
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Dave Haverty 74
Best net 9: Gary Gilchrist 35
Deuce: Nolan ($50 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 77
1st low net: Jim Pepper 70
2nd low gross: Jeff Smith 83
2nd low net: Jim Arthur 73
3rd low gross: Dave Bissell 85 (R)
3rd low net: Don Redgwell 75
Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 36
Deuce: Carry over
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: James Carmichael 76
1st low net: Harry Bowker 72
2nd low gross: Gord Fox 87
2nd low net: Rob Celesta 73
3rd low gross: Duane Batty 90
3rd low net: Barry Russell 76
Best net 9: Bob Slonski 37
Deuce: Russell, Randy Glatiotis ($30 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Angus Armstrong 90
1st low net: Pete Taylor 71 (R)
2nd low gross: Mel Krysko 91
2nd low net: John Carberry 71
3rd low gross: Russell Brown 93
3rd low net: Bob Coupland 75
Best net 9: Dave Hank 35
Deuce: 2 x carry over
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Ron Epp
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Shane Miller
PING RAIN JACKET – Dave Hank
