Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

82 players on course battle tough windy conditions

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 18. A total of 82 players battled the wind and scores reflected the tough conditions.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Ron Nolan 73

1st low net: Travis Paskuski 73 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 77 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Schneider 73

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Dave Haverty 74

Best net 9: Gary Gilchrist 35

Deuce: Nolan ($50 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 77

1st low net: Jim Pepper 70

2nd low gross: Jeff Smith 83

2nd low net: Jim Arthur 73

3rd low gross: Dave Bissell 85 (R)

3rd low net: Don Redgwell 75

Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 36

Deuce: Carry over

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: James Carmichael 76

1st low net: Harry Bowker 72

2nd low gross: Gord Fox 87

2nd low net: Rob Celesta 73

3rd low gross: Duane Batty 90

3rd low net: Barry Russell 76

Best net 9: Bob Slonski 37

Deuce: Russell, Randy Glatiotis ($30 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Angus Armstrong 90

1st low net: Pete Taylor 71 (R)

2nd low gross: Mel Krysko 91

2nd low net: John Carberry 71

3rd low gross: Russell Brown 93

3rd low net: Bob Coupland 75

Best net 9: Dave Hank 35

Deuce: 2 x carry over

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Ron Epp

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Shane Miller

PING RAIN JACKET – Dave Hank



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard