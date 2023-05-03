Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has started its 2023 season.
MAY 2 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Geo Van Gelder 73
1st low net: Dave Gray 68
2nd low gross: Paul Reid 75
2nd low net: Ryo Odagiri70 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Dave Gray 76 (R)
3rd low net: Darcy Smith 71 (R)
Best net 9: Carry over
Deuce: Dave Bissell, Smith(x2), Jim Pepper, Don Helm, Paul Vitale, Sean Storteboom, Brett Barefoot, Jeff Smith, Haverty, Darryl Zubot($8 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 9-12
1st low gross: Charlie Briskham 77
1st low net: Doug Kuhn 66
2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 79
2nd low net: Riley Clark 69
3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 80
3rd low net: James Carmichael 73
Best net 9: Jim Arthur 35
Deuce: Larry Hall, Rick Forrest, Art Heale, Kuhn ($15 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Scott Usher 84
1st low net: Ronald Epp 70
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 86
2nd low net: Ted McCallum 71
3rd low gross: Brian McPherson 86
3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73 (R)
Best net 9: Larry Doyle 35
Deuce: Armstrong, McPherson, Duane Batty ($20 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Hubie Peterson 83
1st low net: Cec Thorne 68
2nd low gross: John Walker 88
2nd low net: Brian Flanagan 70
3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 91
3rd low net: Stan Beaulieau 74 (R)
Best net 9: Mark Dearing 33
Deuce: Harry Bowker, Bob Collin, McLaren, Thorne ($15 each)
KP WINNERS
0-8- Kerry Strome
9-12 – Darold Zukowsky
13-16 – Bill Lukacs
17+ – Tony Haigh
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.