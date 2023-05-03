Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition has started its 2023 season.

MAY 2 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Geo Van Gelder 73

1st low net: Dave Gray 68

2nd low gross: Paul Reid 75

2nd low net: Ryo Odagiri70 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Dave Gray 76 (R)

3rd low net: Darcy Smith 71 (R)

Best net 9: Carry over

Deuce: Dave Bissell, Smith(x2), Jim Pepper, Don Helm, Paul Vitale, Sean Storteboom, Brett Barefoot, Jeff Smith, Haverty, Darryl Zubot($8 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 9-12

1st low gross: Charlie Briskham 77

1st low net: Doug Kuhn 66

2nd low gross: Pat Lewis 79

2nd low net: Riley Clark 69

3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 80

3rd low net: James Carmichael 73

Best net 9: Jim Arthur 35

Deuce: Larry Hall, Rick Forrest, Art Heale, Kuhn ($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Scott Usher 84

1st low net: Ronald Epp 70

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 86

2nd low net: Ted McCallum 71

3rd low gross: Brian McPherson 86

3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73 (R)

Best net 9: Larry Doyle 35

Deuce: Armstrong, McPherson, Duane Batty ($20 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Hubie Peterson 83

1st low net: Cec Thorne 68

2nd low gross: John Walker 88

2nd low net: Brian Flanagan 70

3rd low gross: Jim McLaren 91

3rd low net: Stan Beaulieau 74 (R)

Best net 9: Mark Dearing 33

Deuce: Harry Bowker, Bob Collin, McLaren, Thorne ($15 each)

KP WINNERS

0-8- Kerry Strome

9-12 – Darold Zukowsky

13-16 – Bill Lukacs

17+ – Tony Haigh

GolfScoreboard

