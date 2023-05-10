Spallumcheen Golf Club’s 2023 men’s night schedule has begun. (Morning Star - file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

The latest scores from Tuesday’s action

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season.

MAY 2 RESULTS

FIRST FLIGHT 0-8

1st low gross: Geo Van Gelder 70

1st low net: Brian Knourek 71(Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73

2nd low net: Dan O’Grady 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Paul Vitale 77

3rd low net: Al Hughes 72

Best net 9: Darcy Smith 34

Deuce: Zubot, Gary Newell, Don Helm, Van Gelder, Hughes, Tyler Galenzoski ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT 8-12

1st low gross: Dave Haverty 75

1st low net: Frank Genaille 67

2nd low gross: Jeff Homer 78

2nd low net: Bryan Cook 69

3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 79

3rd low net: Glen Fester

Best net 9: Jeff Blackmore 70 (R)

Deuce: Bryan Cook, Homer ($30 each)

THIRD FLIGHT 13-16

1st low gross: Cody Toop 80

1st low net: Bob Craig 69

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 85

2nd low net: Ronald Epp 70

3rd low gross: Phil Fahie 86

3rd low net: Darryl Hall 73

Best net 9: Clay Anderson 34

Deuce: Ted McCallum, Epp, Toop ($20 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT 17+

1st low gross: Frank Marasco 89 (R)

1st low net: Jim McLaren 71

2nd low gross: Bob Spearman 89 (R)

2nd low net: Scott Graham 72

3rd low gross: Louis Siewertsen 90

3rd low net: Bruce Baldwin 73

Best net 9: Bob Coupland 34

Deuce: Coupland, Dave Minshull, Siewertsen ($15 each)

KP WINNERS

0-7 – Zubot

8-12 – Don Redgwell

13-16 – Epp

17+ – Spearman

Congratulations to Darcy Smith on his hole-in-one during play May 2!

