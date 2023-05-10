Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition continues its 2023 season.
MAY 2 RESULTS
FIRST FLIGHT 0-8
1st low gross: Geo Van Gelder 70
1st low net: Brian Knourek 71(Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73
2nd low net: Dan O’Grady 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Paul Vitale 77
3rd low net: Al Hughes 72
Best net 9: Darcy Smith 34
Deuce: Zubot, Gary Newell, Don Helm, Van Gelder, Hughes, Tyler Galenzoski ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT 8-12
1st low gross: Dave Haverty 75
1st low net: Frank Genaille 67
2nd low gross: Jeff Homer 78
2nd low net: Bryan Cook 69
3rd low gross: Dave Schneider 79
3rd low net: Glen Fester
Best net 9: Jeff Blackmore 70 (R)
Deuce: Bryan Cook, Homer ($30 each)
THIRD FLIGHT 13-16
1st low gross: Cody Toop 80
1st low net: Bob Craig 69
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 85
2nd low net: Ronald Epp 70
3rd low gross: Phil Fahie 86
3rd low net: Darryl Hall 73
Best net 9: Clay Anderson 34
Deuce: Ted McCallum, Epp, Toop ($20 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT 17+
1st low gross: Frank Marasco 89 (R)
1st low net: Jim McLaren 71
2nd low gross: Bob Spearman 89 (R)
2nd low net: Scott Graham 72
3rd low gross: Louis Siewertsen 90
3rd low net: Bruce Baldwin 73
Best net 9: Bob Coupland 34
Deuce: Coupland, Dave Minshull, Siewertsen ($15 each)
KP WINNERS
0-7 – Zubot
8-12 – Don Redgwell
13-16 – Epp
17+ – Spearman
Congratulations to Darcy Smith on his hole-in-one during play May 2!
