Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

82 players on course

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 25. A total of 82 players took part.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Chris Jahnig 75 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Dave Haverty 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (R)

2nd low net: Frank Genaille 70 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Pat Lewis 35

Deuce: Dave Gray, Haverty ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jeff Smith 80 (R)

1st low net: Charlie Briskham 71

2nd low gross: Johnny Lysholm 81

2nd low net: Riley Clark 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 82

3rd low net: Guy Balaux 74 (R)

Best net 9: Gord Holm 32

Deuce: Lysholm, Art Heale, Holm, Smith ($25 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 82

1st low net: Bob Slonski 72

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 84

2nd low net: Brett Barefoot 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Duane Batty 87 (R)

3rd low net: Don Jones 73

Best net 9: Darryl Hall 34

Deuce: Gordon ($50)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Tom MacGillis81

1st low net: Rob Tornberg 65

2nd low gross: Dave Desnoyer 88 (R)

2nd low net: Bob Spearman 71

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Ron Epp 73

Best net 9: Dave Hank 34

Deuce: Harry Bowker, Tornberg (x2), Russ Brown, Epp ($40 each)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Garney Howard

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Clay Anderson

PING UMBRELLA – Gord Isobe



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard