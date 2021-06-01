Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 25. A total of 82 players took part.
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Chris Jahnig 75 (Retrogression)
1st low net: Dave Haverty 70 (R)
2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (R)
2nd low net: Frank Genaille 70 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Pat Lewis 35
Deuce: Dave Gray, Haverty ($20 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jeff Smith 80 (R)
1st low net: Charlie Briskham 71
2nd low gross: Johnny Lysholm 81
2nd low net: Riley Clark 73 (R)
3rd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 82
3rd low net: Guy Balaux 74 (R)
Best net 9: Gord Holm 32
Deuce: Lysholm, Art Heale, Holm, Smith ($25 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 82
1st low net: Bob Slonski 72
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 84
2nd low net: Brett Barefoot 73 (R)
3rd low gross: Duane Batty 87 (R)
3rd low net: Don Jones 73
Best net 9: Darryl Hall 34
Deuce: Gordon ($50)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Tom MacGillis81
1st low net: Rob Tornberg 65
2nd low gross: Dave Desnoyer 88 (R)
2nd low net: Bob Spearman 71
3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88
3rd low net: Ron Epp 73
Best net 9: Dave Hank 34
Deuce: Harry Bowker, Tornberg (x2), Russ Brown, Epp ($40 each)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Garney Howard
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Clay Anderson
PING UMBRELLA – Gord Isobe
