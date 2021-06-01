The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

82 players on course

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from May 25. A total of 82 players took part.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Chris Jahnig 75 (Retrogression)

1st low net: Dave Haverty 70 (R)

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (R)

2nd low net: Frank Genaille 70 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Pat Lewis 35

Deuce: Dave Gray, Haverty ($20 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jeff Smith 80 (R)

1st low net: Charlie Briskham 71

2nd low gross: Johnny Lysholm 81

2nd low net: Riley Clark 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Darold Zukowsky 82

3rd low net: Guy Balaux 74 (R)

Best net 9: Gord Holm 32

Deuce: Lysholm, Art Heale, Holm, Smith ($25 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bruce Rasmussen 82

1st low net: Bob Slonski 72

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 84

2nd low net: Brett Barefoot 73 (R)

3rd low gross: Duane Batty 87 (R)

3rd low net: Don Jones 73

Best net 9: Darryl Hall 34

Deuce: Gordon ($50)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Tom MacGillis81

1st low net: Rob Tornberg 65

2nd low gross: Dave Desnoyer 88 (R)

2nd low net: Bob Spearman 71

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Ron Epp 73

Best net 9: Dave Hank 34

Deuce: Harry Bowker, Tornberg (x2), Russ Brown, Epp ($40 each)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Garney Howard

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Clay Anderson

PING UMBRELLA – Gord Isobe


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfScoreboard

Previous story
550 health-care workers invited to attend Game 7 between Maple Leafs and Canadiens
Next story
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Just Posted

(Community Foundation North Okanagan - contributed)
$72K grant brings Okanagan Rail Trail Kilometre Zero project closer to goal

Coldstream trailhead development would see plaza, viewpoint, interpretative signs celebrating Syilx Nation, history

Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Captain Brian Lannon has been identified as the diver who is presumed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake over the weekend. (Contributed/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Body of drowned Okanagan Lake diver recovered

A member of the public spotted Brian Lannon’s body in the water Tuesday morning

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31, 2021, from Vernon. (RCMP)
Man missing from Vernon

Police seek tips on whereabouts of Scott Bailey

Vernon Search and Rescue members aided a novice kayaker on the Shuswap River May 30, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
Record-breaking month for Vernon Search and Rescue

Water rescue, SPOT activation close out month of May for local members

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor declares $31K in previously undisclosed 2018 campaign contributions

Contributions came in 2016 and 2017, before the province enacted restrictions barring corporate donations

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

(File photo)
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’

Protest being planned for when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lifted

Most Read