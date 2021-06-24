Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 15 drew a total of 88 players (June 8 results also included below).
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: JP Duranleau 72
1st low net: Steve Burns 69
2nd low gross: Paul Reid 73
2nd low net: Dave Haverty 70 (Retrogression)
3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 74
3rd low net: Keith Bruce 70
Best net 9: James Brown 33
Deuce: Geo VanGelder, Dave Bissell, Jim Pepper, Dave Gray x2 ($15 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dave Schneider 79
1st low net: Brian Bedard 70
2nd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 82
2nd low net: Gord Holm 73 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net: Ryo Odagiri 73
Best net 9: Don Redgwell 35
Deuce: Redgwell, Holm, Murray Moffat, Bedard ($10 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Joe McFadden 82 (R)
1st low net: Gord Fox 69
2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83
2nd low net: Don Jones 71
3rd low gross: Duane Batty 86
3rd low net: Grant Cooper 72
Best net 9: Clay Anderson 33
Deuce: Gordon ($55 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Rodger Bergen 87
1st low net: Glen Guest 69
2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 88
2nd low net: Billy Smith 72
3rd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 90 (R)
3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73
Best net 9: Harry Bowker 34 (R)
Deuce: Bruce Kerr ($240, Hole No. 15)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Don Helm
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bernie Stayer
FOOTJOY POLOS – Rick Bernard, Frank Genaille
JUNE 8 MEN’S NIGHT (101 players, season high)
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: JP Duranleau 71
1st low net: Darcy Smith 72 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 73 (R)
2nd low net: Sean Storteboom 72
3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73 (R)
3rd low net: Dave Bissell 73 (R)
Best net 9: James Brown 35
Deuce: Smith, Haverty, Don Helm x2, Brown ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Bob Smith 72
1st low net: Jim Arthur 67
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 77
2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 69
3rd low gross: Jim Pepper 79
3rd low net: Johnny Lysholm 70 (R)
Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 33
Deuce: Smith, Kerry Strome, Rick Forrest, Ryan Gabert ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Rod Celesta 81
1st low net: Gord Fox 69
2nd low gross: Duane Batty 83
2nd low net: Bob Craig 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Doug Hiebert 84
3rd low net: Clay Anderson 71
Best net 9: Harry Bowker 33
Deuce: Hagen Klose ($60 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 87 (R)
1st low net: Angus Armstrong 70
2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 88 (R)
2nd low net: Gord Isobe 71
3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88
3rd low net: Bob Spearman 72
Best net 9: Bob Slonski 35
Deuce: Carry Over ($170)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Paul Reid
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Larry Doyle
TITLEIST VOKEY WEDGE – Rick Forrest
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.