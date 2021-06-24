Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Largest field of year – 98 players – tackle course

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from June 15 drew a total of 88 players (June 8 results also included below).

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: JP Duranleau 72

1st low net: Steve Burns 69

2nd low gross: Paul Reid 73

2nd low net: Dave Haverty 70 (Retrogression)

3rd low gross: Ron Nolan 74

3rd low net: Keith Bruce 70

Best net 9: James Brown 33

Deuce: Geo VanGelder, Dave Bissell, Jim Pepper, Dave Gray x2 ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Schneider 79

1st low net: Brian Bedard 70

2nd low gross: Tyler Galenzoski 82

2nd low net: Gord Holm 73 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net: Ryo Odagiri 73

Best net 9: Don Redgwell 35

Deuce: Redgwell, Holm, Murray Moffat, Bedard ($10 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Joe McFadden 82 (R)

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Tom Gordon 83

2nd low net: Don Jones 71

3rd low gross: Duane Batty 86

3rd low net: Grant Cooper 72

Best net 9: Clay Anderson 33

Deuce: Gordon ($55 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rodger Bergen 87

1st low net: Glen Guest 69

2nd low gross: Hubie Petersen 88

2nd low net: Billy Smith 72

3rd low gross: Bruce Baldwin 90 (R)

3rd low net: Angus Armstrong 73

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 34 (R)

Deuce: Bruce Kerr ($240, Hole No. 15)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Don Helm

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Bernie Stayer

FOOTJOY POLOS – Rick Bernard, Frank Genaille

JUNE 8 MEN’S NIGHT (101 players, season high)

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: JP Duranleau 71

1st low net: Darcy Smith 72 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 73 (R)

2nd low net: Sean Storteboom 72

3rd low gross: Darryl Zubot 73 (R)

3rd low net: Dave Bissell 73 (R)

Best net 9: James Brown 35

Deuce: Smith, Haverty, Don Helm x2, Brown ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Bob Smith 72

1st low net: Jim Arthur 67

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 77

2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 69

3rd low gross: Jim Pepper 79

3rd low net: Johnny Lysholm 70 (R)

Best net 9: Dave Hoyte 33

Deuce: Smith, Kerry Strome, Rick Forrest, Ryan Gabert ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Rod Celesta 81

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Duane Batty 83

2nd low net: Bob Craig 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Doug Hiebert 84

3rd low net: Clay Anderson 71

Best net 9: Harry Bowker 33

Deuce: Hagen Klose ($60 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 87 (R)

1st low net: Angus Armstrong 70

2nd low gross: Ronald Epp 88 (R)

2nd low net: Gord Isobe 71

3rd low gross: Bill Lukacs 88

3rd low net: Bob Spearman 72

Best net 9: Bob Slonski 35

Deuce: Carry Over ($170)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Paul Reid

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Larry Doyle

TITLEIST VOKEY WEDGE – Rick Forrest



