Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Largest field of year – 98 players – tackle course

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club started its weekly men’s night competition April 13. (Morning Star file photo)

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 13 drew a total of 84 players in hot, smoky conditions (July 6 results also included below).

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71

1st low net: Dan Gardiner 69 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Steve Burns 75

2nd low net: Pat Lewis 69

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Chris Jahnig 35

Deuce: James Brown, Pat Lewis, Ron Nolan, Burns ($10 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jim Arthur 74

1st low net: Gord Fox 69

2nd low gross: Guy Balaux 79

2nd low net: Darold Zukowski 71 (R)

3rd low gross:

3rd low net:

Best net 9: Jeff Smith 34

Deuce: Arthur, Johnny Lysholm ($20 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Art Heale 78

1st low net: Don Jones 67

2nd low gross: H.R. Wilson 81

2nd low net: Greg Munro 69

3rd low gross: Cam Wild 84 (R)

3rd low net: Hubie Petersen 70

Best net 9: Russell Brown 33

Deuce: Heale, Gary Chamberlain ($25 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gord Isobe

1st low net: Gord Lane

2nd low gross: Angus Armstrong

2nd low net: Bernie Stayer

3rd low gross: Bob Collins

3rd low net: Jim McLaren

Best net 9: Shane Miller

Deuce: McLaren, Bruce Baldwin ($25)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Brian Knourek

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Glen Fester

ANTIGUA SHIRT AND SPALL HAT – James Carmichael

JULY 6 MEN’S NIGHT (94 players)

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Dave Hagerty 73

1st low net: Don Helm 69

2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 73 (Retrogression)

2nd low net: Dave Gray 70 (R)

3rd low gross: Paul Reid 74

3rd low net: Darcy Smith 70

Best net 9: Garney Howard 34

Deuce: Gray, JP Duranleau ($30 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Jim Arthur 78

1st low net: Ron Harper 69

2nd low gross: Glen Fester 79

2nd low net: Tom Gordon 71 (R)

3rd low gross: Bryan Cook 81 (R)

3rd low net: Phil Fahie 71 (R)

Best net 9: Don Redgwell 32

Deuce: Gordon, Riley Clark, Moffat, Randy Page($15 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Art Heale 80

1st low net: Bob Slonski 67

2nd low gross: Ryan Johnson 82

2nd low net: Doug Hiebert 69

3rd low gross: Tom Macgillis 84

3rd low net: Gary Chamberlain 72

Best net 9: Randy Glatiotis 34

Deuce: Johnson (x2), Gord Fox, Clay Anderson, Bill Lukacs ($10 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 79

1st low net: Angus Armstrong 66

2nd low gross: Russell Brown 83

2nd low net: Richard Schneider 68 (R)

3rd low gross: Doug Jackson 85

3rd low net: Mel Krysko 71 (R)

Best net 9: Bruce Baldwin 34

Deuce: Louie Siewertsen, Armstrong, Peter Deldallet ($25 each)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Pat Lewis

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – James Brown

FOOTJOY SHIRT – Joe Mcfadden



