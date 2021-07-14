Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 13 drew a total of 84 players in hot, smoky conditions (July 6 results also included below).
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 71
1st low net: Dan Gardiner 69 (Retrogression)
2nd low gross: Steve Burns 75
2nd low net: Pat Lewis 69
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Chris Jahnig 35
Deuce: James Brown, Pat Lewis, Ron Nolan, Burns ($10 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jim Arthur 74
1st low net: Gord Fox 69
2nd low gross: Guy Balaux 79
2nd low net: Darold Zukowski 71 (R)
3rd low gross:
3rd low net:
Best net 9: Jeff Smith 34
Deuce: Arthur, Johnny Lysholm ($20 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Art Heale 78
1st low net: Don Jones 67
2nd low gross: H.R. Wilson 81
2nd low net: Greg Munro 69
3rd low gross: Cam Wild 84 (R)
3rd low net: Hubie Petersen 70
Best net 9: Russell Brown 33
Deuce: Heale, Gary Chamberlain ($25 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Gord Isobe
1st low net: Gord Lane
2nd low gross: Angus Armstrong
2nd low net: Bernie Stayer
3rd low gross: Bob Collins
3rd low net: Jim McLaren
Best net 9: Shane Miller
Deuce: McLaren, Bruce Baldwin ($25)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Brian Knourek
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Glen Fester
ANTIGUA SHIRT AND SPALL HAT – James Carmichael
JULY 6 MEN’S NIGHT (94 players)
FIRST FLIGHT
1st low gross: Dave Hagerty 73
1st low net: Don Helm 69
2nd low gross: Chris Jahnig 73 (Retrogression)
2nd low net: Dave Gray 70 (R)
3rd low gross: Paul Reid 74
3rd low net: Darcy Smith 70
Best net 9: Garney Howard 34
Deuce: Gray, JP Duranleau ($30 each)
SECOND FLIGHT
1st low gross: Jim Arthur 78
1st low net: Ron Harper 69
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 79
2nd low net: Tom Gordon 71 (R)
3rd low gross: Bryan Cook 81 (R)
3rd low net: Phil Fahie 71 (R)
Best net 9: Don Redgwell 32
Deuce: Gordon, Riley Clark, Moffat, Randy Page($15 each)
THIRD FLIGHT
1st low gross: Art Heale 80
1st low net: Bob Slonski 67
2nd low gross: Ryan Johnson 82
2nd low net: Doug Hiebert 69
3rd low gross: Tom Macgillis 84
3rd low net: Gary Chamberlain 72
Best net 9: Randy Glatiotis 34
Deuce: Johnson (x2), Gord Fox, Clay Anderson, Bill Lukacs ($10 each)
FOURTH FLIGHT
1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 79
1st low net: Angus Armstrong 66
2nd low gross: Russell Brown 83
2nd low net: Richard Schneider 68 (R)
3rd low gross: Doug Jackson 85
3rd low net: Mel Krysko 71 (R)
Best net 9: Bruce Baldwin 34
Deuce: Louie Siewertsen, Armstrong, Peter Deldallet ($25 each)
KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Pat Lewis
H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – James Brown
FOOTJOY SHIRT – Joe Mcfadden
