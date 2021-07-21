Spallumcheen Golf Course men’s night results

Largest field of year – 98 players – tackle course

Spallumcheen Golf Course’s weekly men’s night competition from July 20 drew a total of 94 players in more hot, smoky conditions.

FIRST FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darryl Zubot 72

1st low net: Brian Knourek 70 (Retrogression)

2nd low gross: Ron Nolan 75 (R)

2nd low net: Tyler Galenzoski 70

3rd low gross: Geordan Van Gelder 75

3rd low net: Dan Gardiner

Best net 9: Dave Bissell 33 (front)

Deuce: Bissell, James Brown, Zubot, Bob Smith ($15 each)

SECOND FLIGHT

1st low gross: Darold Zukowsky 78

1st low net: Ryan Odagiri 69 (R)

2nd low gross: Phil Fahie 79

2nd low net: Gord Holm 69

3rd low gross: Doug Kuhn 81 (R)

3rd low net: Tom Gordon 72

Best net 9: Murray Moffat 33 (back)

Deuce: Brian Bedard, Gary Gilchrist ($30 each)

THIRD FLIGHT

1st low gross: Tom Macgillis 81 (R)

1st low net: Hubie Petersen 66

2nd low gross: Don Redgwell 81

2nd low net: Bob Craig 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Don Jones 84 (R)

3rd low net: Rob Vandenheuvel 69

Best net 9: Fred Soderberg 32 (back)

Deuce: Vandenheuvel x2, Randy Glatiotis ($20 each)

FOURTH FLIGHT

1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 85 (R)

1st low net: Gord Lane 66

2nd low gross: Bob Spearman 85

2nd low net: Tom Wild 69 (R)

3rd low gross: Harry Bowker 86

3rd low net: Shane Miller

Best net 9: Mel Krysko 33 (back)

Deuce: Louie Siewertsen ($60)

KELLY O’BRYANS GC – Jim Arthur

H&L GLASS GOLF BALLS – Doug Jackson

FOOTJOY FLEX SHOES – Doug Hiebert



