Spallumcheen’s Forrest continues winning ways with Canada

Two more wins Monday, March 6, have moved Team Canada into a three-way tie for first place at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond.
Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest is the third for Team Canada, which opened the 12-country event with an extra-end loss to China. Since, then, the Canadians have rattled off five consecutive victories.
Canada beat Japan 7-4 Monday afternoon, and followed that up with a 10-3 romp over Norway in the evening draw. Canada is tied with China and Korea at 5-1. The Koreans defeated China 7-4 Monday evening.
The United States and Norway are 4-2.
Team Canada plays Italy (1-5) at 12:30 p.m. and Scotland (3-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.