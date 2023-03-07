Spallumcheen’s Forrest continues winning ways with Canada

Ina Forrest and Team Canada have won five straight games at World Wheelchair Curling finals in Richmond

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest and Team Canada have won five straight games at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond. (Angela Burger - file photo)

Two more wins Monday, March 6, have moved Team Canada into a three-way tie for first place at the World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond.

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest is the third for Team Canada, which opened the 12-country event with an extra-end loss to China. Since, then, the Canadians have rattled off five consecutive victories.

Canada beat Japan 7-4 Monday afternoon, and followed that up with a 10-3 romp over Norway in the evening draw. Canada is tied with China and Korea at 5-1. The Koreans defeated China 7-4 Monday evening.

The United States and Norway are 4-2.

Team Canada plays Italy (1-5) at 12:30 p.m. and Scotland (3-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

