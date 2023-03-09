Spallumcheen’s Forrest, Team Canada qualify for playoffs

Korea stole away some of Team Canada’s momentum at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond Wednesday, March 8.
After picking up two points with a hammer in the fifth end to take a 4-3 lead, Korea stole a deuce in six and another single point in seven, forcing handshakes from Team Canada in a 7-3 Korea victory.
Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest throws third rocks for Canada, who had won seven straight games prior to playing Korea.
Forrest and company got back to their winning ways Wednesday evening, thumping Sweden 13-1 in just six ends. Canada opened the match by scoring two with last rock in the first end, then stole six points over three consecutive ends for an 8-0 lead.
The Swedes scored a single point in the fifth end, but Canada put an early end to the contest by scoring five in the sixth.
Canada, at 8-2, is tied for second with Korea heading into the final round-robin draw Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. vs Denmark (2-8). China leads the standings at 9-1.
Canada, Korea and China have qualified for the playoffs.
