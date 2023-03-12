Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest wins silver for Team Canada

Canada fell 5-2 to China in the final of the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships

Ina Forrest smiles during action in Richmond at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships. (WCF/Cheyenne Boone)

Spallumcheen’s Ina Forrest is a silver medalist.

Forrest and her Team Canada squad lost 5-2 to Team China in the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championship final on Sunday afternoon in Richmond.

The two teams were tied at two heading into the fifth end, before China took the lead. After a scoreless seventh, China sealed the deal with two more in the eighth to take the victory.

Canada’s silver medal winning team consisted of skip/lead Mark Ideson (London, Ont.), fourth Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.), third Forrest, second Gil Dash (Wolseley, Sask.) fifth Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, Sask.), head coach Mick Lizmore and team leader Kyle Paquette.

The nine day championships featured more than 60 wheelchair athletes representing 19 countries.

Canada finished the round-robin with a 9-2 record, second best to 10-1 China. That gave them a bye to the semifinals.

In the semi’s, Canada dismantled Scotland 5-2, behind back-to-back two point ends in the fifth and sixth.

Forrest has now added another medal to her decorated career, now with three golds and two silvers in the World Championship to go along with her two golds at the Paralympic wheelchair competition.

READ MORE: North Okanagan curler helps Canada into final four at World Wheelchair finals

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

curling