Spelay lifts Nitros past Gators

The Competition Exteriors Dynamite split a Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch twin-bill Wednesday night at Kin Park.

Shortstop Kristi Spelay was stellar defensively and supplied four hits and four RBI as the Nitros grounded the White House Mortage Gators 11-10 in Game 1.

Linda Castonguay went 3-for-4 with a triple and two ribbies for the Nitros, while Jessica Sinclair went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and RBI. Sandra Demers, Shelly Ouellette and Tori Reid all supplied three hits.

The Nitros lost 15-6 to first-place Delaney Properties Tenacity in the nightcap.

Sheena Haines and Spelay each went 3-for-4 with one RBI, while Sinclair drove in three runs on two hits and Greg Barry was 3-for-3.

The Tenacity doubled the Ice Cold Pitches 12-6, while the Gators bounced the Pitches 6-3 in other games.