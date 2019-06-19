The Spikeball Tournament Kelowna hosts its inaugural event July 13. (Contributed)

Spikeball tournament sets up for Okanagan summer

The tournament for the four-player beach game comes July 13 in Kelowna

The rise in popularity in the sport of Spikeball has led to its tournament debut in Kelowna this summer.

Spikeball is a four-player, two-team game that combines miniature volleyball with another ball sport, four square.

Kelowna tournament co-creator Kyle Cameron wanted to bring competitive play to the Okanagan.

“Myself and my friends have been playing for about four years and I couldn’t believe there wasn’t anything organized, especially considering how great of a location Kelowna is,” said Cameron.

“So I set out to be the first to put it on. It’s an extremely fast growing sport, as soon as you play once you’re hooked.”

“If I didn’t do it, someone else surely would have.”

READ MORE: Active transportation gets easier in Kelowna

Created in 2008, the sport’s official website boasts that the game has more than 150 yearly tournaments and more than four million players.

The inaugural Kelowna Spikeball Tournament takes place July 13 and welcomes all skill levels in an day-long tournament with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Tournament registration closes July 6.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets ready to take flight at upcoming NHL draft

Just Posted

July is ‘Unused Medication Return Month’ in Vernon

CMHA Vernon & District partners with Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice for Medicine Return Project

Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Coldstream weighs in rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight

Lumby grads celebrate

Charles Bloom Secondary’s class of 2019

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Driver loses tire while behind the wheel after lug-nut thief strikes in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after two reports of lug-nut tampering in the city this month

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Honey Onyx Apiary is hoping to increase its operations by 200 hives this year

UPDATE: BC Wildfire crew spotted small wildfire in the South Okanagan

BC Wildfire has listed a new blaze, west of Penticton

Wildfire in West Kelowna now been extinguished

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

Most Read