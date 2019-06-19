Spikeball tournament sets up for Okanagan summer

The tournament for the four-player beach game comes July 13 in Kelowna

The rise in popularity in the sport of Spikeball has led to its tournament debut in Kelowna this summer.

Spikeball is a four-player, two-team game that combines miniature volleyball with another ball sport, four square.

Kelowna tournament co-creator Kyle Cameron wanted to bring competitive play to the Okanagan.

“Myself and my friends have been playing for about four years and I couldn’t believe there wasn’t anything organized, especially considering how great of a location Kelowna is,” said Cameron.

“So I set out to be the first to put it on. It’s an extremely fast growing sport, as soon as you play once you’re hooked.”

“If I didn’t do it, someone else surely would have.”

Created in 2008, the sport’s official website boasts that the game has more than 150 yearly tournaments and more than four million players.

The inaugural Kelowna Spikeball Tournament takes place July 13 and welcomes all skill levels in an day-long tournament with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Tournament registration closes July 6.

