Spokane Braves edge North Okanagan Knights

Cole Haberlack of the North Okanagan Knights (white jersey, right) opens the scoring against the Spokane Braves in KIJHL action Friday in Washington state. The Braves beat the Knights 2-1. (Spokane Braves/YouTube screenshot)

Austin Madge was probably throwing out his arms and kicking out his legs in his sleep Friday.

According to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League website boxscore, Madge made 65 saves in a losing effort, as the North Okanagan Knights fell 2-1 to the Braves in Spokane.

The Lake Country product made 27, 13 and 25 saves by period as North Okanagan went 0-2 in its brief two-game swing into the Kootenay Conference’s Neil Murdoch Division (lost 6-3 in Grand Forks Thursday).

Cole Haberlack opened the scoring for the Knights with his eighth of the year on a nifty set-up from behind the goal by Matthew Dolinar at 3:58 of the opening period, then couldn’t get another puck past Spokane starter Campbell Arnold (who finished with 38 saves in the wide-open affair).

Bear Hughes tied the game for the Braves with his 22nd goal of the year with 4:47 left in the opening period.

Alex Enegren, with his 10th, provided the game-winner at 10:37 of the middle frame.

North Okanagan (6-15-0-1) returns to action Wednesday when they wrap up a four-game road swing in Osoyoos against the Coyotes.

Next home game for the Knights is Friday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. against the Chase Heat at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.



