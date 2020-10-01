Sports back at play in Vernon schools

Gymnasiums opened up within the district for school-organized sports only

Students can finally get back in the game.

Local schools have opened up gymnasiums and facilities for school-based sports teams. Students who play sports now have until 6:30 p.m. to access facilities, whereas schools are only open until 2:30 p.m. for those who are not participating in after-school sports.

But the gyms are only open to school-organized sports and not community teams.

”We are just in the process of opening our gyms up for our own teams first,” Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers said. “Our first priority is school sports. Currently there is no outside rentals until we see how COVID is going. Community sports have completely different rules than school sports.”

Specific protocols are in place for school teams, such as showing up in uniforms.

Most Read