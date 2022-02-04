Sports weekend preview: Rockets look to stay hot

Eight hockey games over the weekend; UBCO and OC basketball and volleyball in action as well

Lots of hockey is on the horizon this weekend with a bit of basketball and volleyball mixed in as well.

Here’s the Kelowna sports weekend preview:

Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Before highlighting the upcoming weekend, the Rockets hot play of late is starting to get national attention. Yesterday it was announced the Rockets are one of three teams to make the honourable mention list on the weekly Kia CHL Top-10 rankings. The Rockets went 7-1-1-0 in January.

The team has won six straight games and look to extend the streak throughout Washington State this weekend. It’s a tough road trip as they play three games in three nights, starting in Spokane tonight as they take on the Chiefs. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Spokane is fifth in the U.S. division with a 12-23-3-1 record.

On Saturday night, the Rockets are in Kennewick, Washington to take on the Tri-City Americans. They sit fourth in the U.S. division with a record of 12-23-4-0. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. at the Toyota Center.

The trip finishes up Sunday night when the Rockets face 0ff against the Everett Silvertips. This will be the toughest task on the trip as Everett sits first in the entire WHL with a 30-7-2-2 record and sit third in the current CHL top-10 rankings. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Going into the weekend, the Rockets sit second in the B.C. division with a 22-10-1-3 record, nine points back of the Kamloops Blazers.

Captain Tyson Feist and forward Colton Dach are expected to be back in the line up this week but the team will miss the hot hand as Jake Poole will be out of the lineup with appendicitis. Poole has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during the six-game winning streak.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live on CHL TV at watch.CHL.ca or to listen to on 1550AM.

UBCO Heat

The men’s basketball team welcomes the University of Fraser Valley Cascades to the Furnace this Saturday and Sunday. These two games are rescheduled games from Jan. 8 and 9. Tip off for both games is at 12 p.m. The Heat are 1-11 on the year while the Cascades are 8-4.

The women’s basketball team is off this weekend. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb.8 against the Trinity Western Spartans.

—————-

On the volleyball side of things, the women are in action this weekend down in Langley to take on the Trinity Western Spartans. These games are rescheduled from Jan.21 and 22. On Friday, the first serve is set for 3 p.m. On Saturday, it all starts at 2 p.m. This is a battle of the two top teams in the West division as the Heat are 6-2 (second) and the Spartans are 7-1 (first).

The Heat men’s volleyball team’s next game isn’t until Friday, February 18th at the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

Okanagan College Coyotes

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams play home games on Saturday night but not in Kelowna. The Coyotes will take on the Langara Falcons at the Penticton campus. It is a 2:30 p.m. tip off for the women and 4:30 p.m. for the men.

The women are 4-4 this season (fifth in the standings) while Langara is 3-10, sixth in the standings.

The men are 1-7 and sit sixth in the standings while Langara is fourth in the standings with a record of 6-8.

West Kelowna Warriors (BCHL)

The Warriors are at home for a couple tough games this weekend. Going into the two games, they sit fourth in the Interior division with a 22-13-0-0 record.

On Friday night, the Warriors welcome the Prince George Spruce Kings to town. Prince George sits third in the division with a 20-9-3-4 record. The Warriors are 2-1 against Prince George this season.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks make their way to West Kelowna for Saturday night. They sit first in all of the BCHL with a 26-5-2-1 record. The Warriors are 1-3 against Salmon Arm this season.

Both games are at the Royal LePage Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.

Kelowna Chiefs (KIJHL)

Like the Rockets, the Kelowna Chiefs are playing three games this weekend but all at home at the Kelowna-Rutland Arena.

Friday night they welcome the North Okanagan Knights to town. Kelowna clinched a playoff spot last Wednesday night (Feb. 3) when beat the Knights 3-1. North Okanagan is 8-19-5-2 on the year, fifth in the Bill Ohlhausen division. The season series is tied at three between these two teams, with this game being the last time they play each other this season.

On Saturday night, the Princeton Posse make their way to Kelowna. Princeton is fourth in the divison with a record of 11-20-3-0. The Chiefs have had Princeton’s number all season long as they lead the season series 6-0.

The Summerland Steam come to town on Sunday night with their 19-12-1-1 record. They sit third in the division standings. Kelowna leads the season series 3-2.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. for all three games.

READ MORE: Less logging should mean more controlled fires around Kelowna, experts say

READ MORE: Korczak becomes third former Kelowna Rocket to make NHL this season

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballhockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsUBCO HeatVolleyballWest Kelowna WarriorsWHL