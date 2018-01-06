Spruce Kings clip Vipers on retro night

Brady Bjork of the Prince George Spruce Kings flies into Ty Taylor of the Vernon Vipers in BCHL action Saturday night at the Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon minor hockey grad and retired NHLer Brent Gilchrist was there to drop the puck at the official pre-game ceremony as fans and former players and coaches bid farewell to the weary and worn Civic Arena Saturday night.

Gilchrist, who was wearing his Detroit Red Wings’ Stanley Cup ring, joined a prestigious group of past Civic Arena greats on the red carpet moments before the Vernon Vipers and Prince George Spruce Kings played the final Junior A hockey game at the facility, originally built for $50,000 and pegged for demolition in coming months.

Former NHLers Jerred Smithson, an assistant coach with the Vipers, Eddie Johnstone, who coached the Vernon Lakers to back-to-back Centennial Cups, Aaron Volpatti, and Eric Godard, who won a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, were also introduced to an overflow crowd of 2,011 who showed up on retro night, almost 80 years to the day the Vancouver Lions and Spokane Clippers and a fast skating revue opened the arena.

Recording artist Andrew Allen sang the national anthem and the feel-good vibes soaring around the tiny rink heated up as two teams with track meet wheels went at one another hard with the Spruce Kings posting a 3-2 victory. Jarod Hovde’s controversial goal with 85 seconds left in the middle stanza will go down in history as the final B.C. Hockey League snipe at Civic.

“Unfortunately, Prince George played a great game and spoiled our party here in Vernon,” said Gilchrist, who won a Pee Wee AAA provincial championship for his hometown. “It’s a pretty special place. I was looking around saying, for 80 years, the old girl looks in pretty good shape, Like an old hockey player, your time comes. It’s sad to see it go, but a lot of memories.”

Dean Francks of North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society, who had 36 employees join scores of Viper volunteers to make things run smoothly in tight quarters, is expecting to raise $20,000. A jersey, signed by all the Vipers, fetched $1,800 at a post-game live auction at the Naked Pig.

The goal judge turned on the red light as the puck seemed to hover on the goal-line behind Vernon net detective Ty Taylor. Referee Kevin Crowell waived off the goal. Once play stopped, the four officials discussed the play and determined it was a good goal. Hovde has 10 on the season.

Ethan de Jong, shorthnded, at 11:13, for Prince George, and Jagger Williamson, four minutes later on a powerplay, for Vernon, swapped first-period tallies before Niko Karamanis finished a bang-bang play with Keyvan Mohktari right in the crease to make it 2-1 Snakes with 16 seconds left in the session.

Ben Brar equalized on a powerplay at 7:40 of the second period. Brar bagged his 18th of the season just as Williamson was exiting the penalty box.

Prince George improved to 21-12-3-4 to take over first place in the Mainland Division. Vernon, who wore replica Vancouver Lions jerseys, dipped to 27-9-1-4 atop the Interior.

The Vipers outshot the Spruce Kings 44-31 with Prince George goalie Evan DeBrouwer earning first star. Jesse Lansdell was the Vipers’ Fortis Energy Player of the Game.

An Ontario product, DeBrouwer went to 17-10. He said the Spruce Kings fed off the energy in the pre-game warmup and the rest of the night. The Spruce Kings play on a postage-stamp sized rink as well.

“It’s (Civic) a little smaller but the same shape,” said DeBrouwer, who turns 21 at the end of January. “I actually think it really helped us a lot. The atmosphere was amazing. Even thought it’s not for you, it’s still exciting.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder gave props to his teammates for allowing him to see pucks flying in the pinball-machine like arena.

“The guys did a good job getting out of the way in front of me, and in a small rink like this, pucks are coming really fast and puck tracking has to be on its game.”