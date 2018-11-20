Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

Coldstream’s Jordan Korol of the UBC Okanagan Heat was named Canada West Women’s University Sports’ third star of the week after a record-setting weekend on the hardcourt in Calgary. (UBCO Athletics photo)

A career-best weekend has earned Coldstream’s Jordan Korol third star honours for the week in Canada West University Women’s sports.

Korol put up the best numbers of her career, as the fourth-year UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball forward posted a double-double (points-rebounds) both Friday and Saturday nights in Calgary against the Mount Royal Cougars.

Korol didn’t just go off for a double-double in each game, she did so in two of the four halves of basketball she played this past weekend.

On Friday, in the second half alone, Korol tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to send her to single-game career highs in both points (26), and rebounds (18).

Then in the first half on Saturday, it was 13 points and 10 rebounds that did the trick for Korol. She finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes on Saturday.

For the weekend, Korol finished the two-game road series with 50 total points, shooting 50 per cent (21-42), and cleaning up on the glass, hauling in 33 rebounds with 14 coming on the offensive end.

Unfortunately for Korol, her Herculean effort did not result in a win, as Mount Royal was able to defend their home court dropping UBCO 73-62 on Friday night, and then holding back UBCO on Saturday and sending the visitors to a two-point loss, 78-76.

Looking to break the slide, Korol and her double-double pedigree will head to Kamloops for a pair of matinees this Friday (Nov. 23) and Saturday (Nov. 24) in a Presidents’ Cup matchup against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.



