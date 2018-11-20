Coldstream’s Jordan Korol of the UBC Okanagan Heat was named Canada West Women’s University Sports’ third star of the week after a record-setting weekend on the hardcourt in Calgary. (UBCO Athletics photo)

Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

A career-best weekend has earned Coldstream’s Jordan Korol third star honours for the week in Canada West University Women’s sports.

Korol put up the best numbers of her career, as the fourth-year UBC Okanagan Heat women’s basketball forward posted a double-double (points-rebounds) both Friday and Saturday nights in Calgary against the Mount Royal Cougars.

Korol didn’t just go off for a double-double in each game, she did so in two of the four halves of basketball she played this past weekend.

RELATED: Coldstream’s Jordan Korol scores career high in points

On Friday, in the second half alone, Korol tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds to send her to single-game career highs in both points (26), and rebounds (18).

Then in the first half on Saturday, it was 13 points and 10 rebounds that did the trick for Korol. She finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes on Saturday.

For the weekend, Korol finished the two-game road series with 50 total points, shooting 50 per cent (21-42), and cleaning up on the glass, hauling in 33 rebounds with 14 coming on the offensive end.

Unfortunately for Korol, her Herculean effort did not result in a win, as Mount Royal was able to defend their home court dropping UBCO 73-62 on Friday night, and then holding back UBCO on Saturday and sending the visitors to a two-point loss, 78-76.

Looking to break the slide, Korol and her double-double pedigree will head to Kamloops for a pair of matinees this Friday (Nov. 23) and Saturday (Nov. 24) in a Presidents’ Cup matchup against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lumby Stars capture Monashee Classic
Next story
Vernon Kokanees rule home pool

Just Posted

Vernon cops arrest ‘prolific offender’ after evasion attempt

A 25-year-old Vernon man was arrested Nov. 17

Star status for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol

UBC Okanagan basketball product named Canada West third star of the week after career-high weekend

Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream win first-ever B.C. high school tourney soccer game

Okanagan runners-up stun Port Coquitlam school to wrap up preliminary round in Burnaby

CONTEST: New year, new you

KimXO has partnered with Black Press Media and Third Space for a brand new contest

UPDATE: Resolution found for North Okanagan gymnastics coach facing child pornography charges

The trial begins at 10 a.m. in Vernon Supreme Court

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

The latest advent calendar trend: Holiday cannabis

A Canadian company is giving people from coast to coast a new way to celebrate the Christmas countdown.

B.C. woman allegedly threatens to rip out intestines of American man

A Kamloops-area woman is accused of harassing and threatening to disembowel an American man

Possible prison time for Kamloops woman who stole thousands from her company

Crown wants Maegan Viger to spend three months behind bars; defence asks for conditional discharge

B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry, ride-hailing group says

Ridesharing Now for BC says it had hoped the bill would be more customer-driven like in other cities

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Most Read